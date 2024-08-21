Business Standard
Amarnath yatra successful, record 512k pilgrims visited: HM Amit Shah

Amarnath yatra successful, record 512k pilgrims visited: HM Amit Shah

The pilgrimage to the Amarnath shrine, located at a height of 3,880 metres in the south Kashmir Himalayas, started on June 29 and ended on August 19

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit

The Amarnath pilgrims travel through two routes -- Baltal and Pahalgam -- in Jammu and Kashmir. | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 9:34 PM IST

The pilgrimage to holy shrine of Amarnath was successfully completed and a record number of more than 5.12 lakh pilgrims visited it, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday.
The pilgrimage to the Amarnath shrine, located at a height of 3,880 metres in the south Kashmir Himalayas, started on June 29 and ended on August 19.
"The holy pilgrimage of Shri Amarnathji was successfully completed. This year, the holy pilgrimage lasted for 52 days, a record number of more than 5.12 lakh pilgrims visited Baba, which is the highest number in the last 12 years," Shah wrote on 'X' in Hindi.
Congratulating all security personnel, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, the Jammu and Kashmir administration and voluntary organisations for making the pilgrimage a success, the home minister said, "All of you have made a unique contribution in making the pilgrimage of the pilgrims safe and smooth. May Baba keep his blessings on everyone. Jai Baba Barfani!".
The Amarnath pilgrims travel through two routes -- Baltal and Pahalgam -- in Jammu and Kashmir.
According to officials, more than 4.5 lakh devotees visited the cave shrine last year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 9:34 PM IST

