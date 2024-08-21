Business Standard
Home / India News / Delhi Metro records highest-ever daily ridership of 7.748 mn on Aug 20

Delhi Metro records highest-ever daily ridership of 7.748 mn on Aug 20

The urban transporter shared the data in a post on X on Wednesday, saying it has surpassed its previous milestone accomplished on August 13 this year

Delhi metro

A total of 77,48,838 passengers travelled on August 20.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 9:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi Metro on August 20 registered the highest-ever count of daily passenger journeys at 7.748 million, officials said.
The urban transporter shared the data in a post on X on Wednesday, saying it has surpassed its previous milestone accomplished on August 13 this year.
A total of 77,48,838 passengers travelled on August 20. The count of daily passenger journeys in the Delhi Metro stood at 7.238 million on August 13, 7.109 million on February 13, 71.07 lakh on August 12, 7.104 million on September 4, 2023 and 7.088 million on February 12, the data showed.
Journey or line utilisation is calculated by the number of corridors passengers use to reach their destinations.
On August 20, the Delhi Metro achieved yet another milestone of highest ever passenger journeys being performed during the day. Based on the feedback received, additional trains were also pressed into service and passenger movement was comfortably managed. On August 13, over 72 lakh passenger journeys had been performed on the Delhi Metro network, the DMRC said in a post.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's current network span is nearly 393 km with 2,888 stations (including the Noida-Greater Noida Metro Corridor and Rapid Metro, Gurugram).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi Metro Metro network Metro Rail

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 9:19 PM IST

