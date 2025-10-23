Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 02:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / More of my compositions used without my permission, Ilayaraaja tells HC

More of my compositions used without my permission, Ilayaraaja tells HC

Ilayaraaja's counsel told the High court that three music companies, including Sony Music India, used his songs without authorization, per his plea

Chennai High court, Madras High Court, Madras HC

The court posted the next hearing of the case to November 19 | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 2:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Top music director Ilayaraaja has submitted before the Madras High Court that two more of his compositions have been used in a latest Tamil movie without his approval.

The musician's counsel on Wednesday made the submission before a single bench which was hearing Ilayaraaja's plea against three music companies, including Sony Music Entertainment India Private Limited, against the 'unauthorised' use of his songs.

His counsel said two songs of the music director have been used in the latest Tamil hit, Pradeep Ranganathan-starrer 'Dude.'  The judge directed the petitioner to file a separate plea on the matter.

Earlier, Sony Music submitted its revenue generated from Ilayaraaja's songs in a sealed cover and told the bench that the Supreme Court has sought the musician's response on the company's plea to transfer the copyright related case from Bombay High Court to the Madras HC. The judge did not accept the sealed cover since a related matter was pending in the apex Court.

 

The court posted the next hearing of the case to November 19.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

air pollution, AQI, Delhi smog, post-Diwali pollution

Respiratory issues, pregnancy complications surge in Kolkata post Diwali

Indian Railways

LIVE news updates: Train services hit after IED blast damages track in Assam's Kokrajhar

Indian railways, rail accident, rail safety

Rail services disrupted in Assam after IED blast near Kokrajhar station

Sunil Amrith

Indian-origin historian Sunil Amrith wins 2025 British Academy Book Prize

Sabarimala Temple (Image: Adobe Stock)

SIT arrests Sabarimala administrative officer in gold missing case

Topics : Indian music industry Sony Music Madras HC Madras High Court

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 2:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayIndia v Australia 2nd ODI LIVE ScoreRealme GT8 Series LaunchStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayGreen Card Holders RiskRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon