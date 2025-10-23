Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 12:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rail services disrupted in Assam after IED blast near Kokrajhar station

Press Trust of India Kokrajhar (Assam)
Railway services across Lower Assam and parts of north Bengal were disrupted early on Thursday after unidentified miscreants detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) on a railway track in Kokrajhar district, officials said.

The explosion took place around five kilometres from Kokrajhar railway station on the route towards Salakati after midnight, an official said.

"The blast ripped apart nearly three feet of railway line with fragments of the damaged track found strewn several metres away," he added.

Kokrajhar Senior Superintendent of Police Pushpraj Singh said there were no reports of any casualties or derailment in the incident.

"The damage was limited to a short portion of the track, which was promptly repaired. Train movement has resumed now," he added.

 

Train operations were suspended overnight, affecting several Up and Down trains in Lower Assam and northern West Bengal till around 8 am, another official said.

Railway and security personnel conducted thorough inspections of the affected section before restoring full services.

Authorities have intensified security along the route, and launched an investigation to identify and apprehend those involved in the blast.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

