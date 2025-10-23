Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 12:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / SIT arrests Sabarimala administrative officer in gold missing case

SIT arrests Sabarimala administrative officer in gold missing case

Babu, who was suspended by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) following the gold missing row, was taken into custody from his residence in Changanassery on Wednesday night

Sabarimala Temple (Image: Adobe Stock)

SIT is likely to file a petition in court seeking custody of Babu for detailed interrogation (Image: Adobe Stock)

Press Trust of India Pathanamthitta (Kerala)
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the missing gold from the Sabarimala temple arrested former administrative officer B Murari Babu, sources said on Thursday.

Babu, who was suspended by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) following the gold missing row, was taken into custody from his residence in Changanassery on Wednesday night, they said.

He was later shifted to the Crime Branch office in Thiruvananthapuram for interrogation, officials said.

Babu's relatives reached the Crime Branch office on Thursday morning.

At around 10 am, SIT recorded Babu's arrest and informed his relative about the procedure, sources said.

Also Read

gavel

SIT to submit 1st progress report on Sabarimala gold case to Kerala HC

Sabarimala Temple (Image: Adobe Stock)

New chief priest appointed for Sabarimala ahead of pilgrimage season

Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Kerala BJP accuses CPI(M) of using hijab row to divert from Sabarimala case

Sabarimala Temple (Image: Adobe Stock)

Kerala SIT arrests prime accused in Sabarimala temple missing gold case

Sabarimala Temple (Image: Adobe Stock)

Sabarimala gold row: Retired HC judge reaches temple to prepare inventory

They were later allowed to meet the Babu.

 

SIT will produce Babu before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Pathanamthitta here in the evening, officials said.

SIT is likely to file a petition in court seeking custody of Babu for detailed interrogation.

He is an accused in two cases related to the disappearance of gold from the gold-clad plates of the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols and the door frames of the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) of the temple.

In 2019, when the prime accused, Unnikrishnan Potty, proposed electroplating the Dwarapalaka idols to the TDB, Babu forwarded the proposal to the board, claiming that the gold-cladded plates were made of copper.

He reportedly forwarded a similar proposal from Potty again in 2025.

Babu was serving as Deputy Devaswom Commissioner in Haripad when he was suspended from service recently.

The TDB Vigilance, which conducted a preliminary inquiry, had submitted a report raising suspicion about the involvement of certain board officials in the removal of gold from the Dwarapalaka idols and the door frames of the Sreekovil.

The Vigilance also pointed out serious lapses by Babu and seven other TDB officials in handing over the gold-clad plates to Potty.

The SIT, which is probing the case at the direction of the Kerala High Court, has already arrested Potty.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mumbai-Jogeshwari-Fire

Massive fire breaks out at high-rise in Mumbai's Jogeshwari area

Indian Railways

LIVE news updates: Train services hit after IED blast damages track in Assam's Kokrajhar

dussehra travel demand, india festive tourism, dussehra weekend getaways, hotel bookings india 2025, festive season flight fares, goa holiday bookings dussehra, rajasthan festive tourism, southeast asia short haul travel, luxury hotel stays dussehra,

Goa to enforce uniform rates, stricter rules for watersports operations

Railways, train

Elaborate arrangements at Bihar stations to handle Chhath rush: Railways

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor' days after Diwali celebrations

Topics : Sabarimala Sabarimala case Sabarimala row Kerala

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 12:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayIndia v Australia 2nd ODI LIVE ScoreRealme GT8 Series LaunchStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayGreen Card Holders RiskRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon