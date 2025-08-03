Sunday, August 03, 2025 | 09:43 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Operation continues on third day in J-K's Kulgam, one terrorist neutralised

Operation continues on third day in J-K's Kulgam, one terrorist neutralised

On Saturday, security forces neutralised one terrorist during a gunfight that continued overnight in the Akhal area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district

Indian army, security forces

Security forces continue their operation in the Akhal Devsar area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district | Image: Bloomberg

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2025 | 9:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Security forces continue their operation in the Akhal Devsar area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district. So far, one terrorist has been neutralised in the operation.

On Saturday, security forces neutralised one terrorist during a gunfight that continued overnight in the Akhal area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district, Chinar Corps said. The joint operation was carried out by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir police, CRPF, and the Special Operations Group (SOG).

In a post on X, Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said, "OP AKHAL, Kulgam. Intermittent and intense firefight continued through the night. Alert troops responded with calibrated fire and tightened the noose while maintaining contact."

 

"One terrorist has been neutralised by the security forces so far. Operation continues," post added on X.

On July 30, an encounter broke out along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir after the Indian Army troops detected suspicious movement near the border fence, the Army's White Knight Corps said.

According to officials, troops maintaining vigil along the LoC noticed the movement of two individuals under suspicious circumstances in the general area of the Poonch sector.

Upon being challenged by the soldiers, the suspected terrorists opened fire, prompting a swift retaliation from the Army.In a post on X, White Knight Corps stated, "White Knight Corps Contact with terrorists. Suspected movement of two individuals was observed by own troops along the fence in gen area of Poonch Sector. Gunfire exchanged.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

As prices fall, onion growers want Maharashtra CM to chair urgent meet

Rains, New Delhi Rains, Delhi rains

Heavy rain floods Delhi roads; more showers expected till August 8

Renewable energy, climate

India's renewable projects without supply deals double in 9 months: Report

J P Nadda

Centre streamlining organ donation with focus on access, awareness: Nadda

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Farmers' welfare top priority under PM Modi's leadership: Shivraj Chouhan

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir Terrorsim terrorist attacks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 03 2025 | 9:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodaySri Lotus Developers IPOSuzlon Energy Share PriceGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon