MP CM Chouhan bats for pre-litigation mediation model to settle disputes

The model of pre-litigation mediation should be sent to his government so that it can be implemented in the state, Chouhan said

Press Trust of India Jabalpur
Shivraj Singh Chouhan

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2023 | 6:23 PM IST
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday urged the chief justice of the MP High Court to prepare a model of pre-litigation mediation to settle disputes.

He was addressing a function to lay the foundation stone of the new building of Advocate General Office.

The model of pre-litigation mediation should be sent to his government so that it can be implemented in the state, Chouhan said.

The provision of 'Shanti Nivaran Samiti' in Panchayats Extension to Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act has helped settle petty disputes among tribals within the village without the need to approach police, the CM pointed out.

"After the success of Shanti Nivaran Samiti, the government wants similar nature of committee for villages outside tribal areas for which a legal framework needs to be worked out," he said.

Chouhan said the construction of the annexe building of the High Court's principal seat in Jabalpur was required to meet the need for expansion of offices and this is under consideration.

Supreme Court Justice JK Maheshwari, MP High Court Chief Justice Ravi Malimath, Advocate General Prashant Singh, Armed Forces Tribunal chairman retired chief justice Rajendra Menon and other dignitaries were present at the function.

Topics : Shivraj Singh Chouhan | Madhya Pradesh

First Published: Apr 09 2023 | 5:36 PM IST

