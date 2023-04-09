close

Quality education that values nationalism alone is 'meaningful': CM Yogi

Adityanath said when the whole world was battered by COVID-19, India came up with the new National Education Policy, which opened doors of possibilities

Press Trust of India Gorakhpur (UP)
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2023 | 5:47 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said quality education that values culture, tradition and nationalism alone is 'meaningful'.

He further said it was the responsibility of educational institutions to inform students about the government schemes that can help them achieve their goals.

Adityanath was addressing the inaugural ceremony of a private school here.

According to a press statement issued by the government, he said, "Quality education that values culture, tradition and nationality, alone is meaningful."

Adityanath said when the whole world was battered by COVID-19, India came up with the new National Education Policy, which opened doors of possibilities.

The chief minister said Indian scholars have always stressed that knowledge should be accepted from everywhere, adding that the centres of education should be such that paves the way for all-round development of students rather than creating long queues of unemployed degree and certificate holders.

He also emphasised the importance of sensible use of technology in education, pointing out that though knowledge of technology is very important in today's world, one must not become its slave. Technology should be used as a medium for public welfare and nation's growth, Adityanath added.

The chief minister added that Gorakhpur is a big centre of education, medical treatment, employment and business for the people of eastern Uttar Pradesh as well as bordering Bihar and Nepal.

India is changing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the chief minister said, adding that a new India has emerged in the last nine years.

"The ability of a leader is tested during challenging times. During COVID-19, when the whole world was in a state of confusion, India rose to the challenge and presented a model before the world," he added.

The chief minister said Pakistan has a population of 22-23 cores and yet people are begging for bread in the country. "On the other hand, India has been giving free rations to 80 crore people for the last three years. It is a reflection of the will power of today's leadership," he added.

Topics : education | Yogi Adityanath | Nationalism

First Published: Apr 09 2023 | 5:10 PM IST

