Business Standard
Home / India News / MP Police books Sanjay Raut for making false remarks on Ladli Behna Yojana

MP Police books Sanjay Raut for making false remarks on Ladli Behna Yojana

The case was registered this evening by the Bhopal crime branch after a complaint was lodged by BJP's Mahila Morcha district unit president Vandana Jachak

Sanjay Raut

The complainants accused Raut of deliberately making a misleading statement. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Bhopal
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 9:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Madhya Pradesh Police on Wednesday registered an FIR against Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut for allegedly making misleading remarks over the state government's flagship Ladli Behna Yojana, an official said.

The case was registered this evening by the Bhopal crime branch after a complaint was lodged by BJP's Mahila Morcha district unit president Vandana Jachak and its vice president Sushma Chouhan, Deputy Commissioner of Police Akhil Patel told PTI.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Raut has been booked under sections 353 (2) (circulating statements containing false information) and 356 (2) (Defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

 

The complainants accused Raut of deliberately making a misleading statement that the Ladli Behna Yojana had been shut.

The statement was aimed at maligning the image of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, the FIR stated.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Shiv Sena minister Shambhuraj Desai

BJP's Haryana win will have positive impact on Maharashtra polls: Shiv Sena

Priyanka Chaturvedi, Priyanka

Haryana result: Congress must reflect on strategy, says UBT Sena leader

Uddhav Thackeray, Uddhav, Thackeray

No place for 'traitors' in Shiv Sena (UBT): Thackeray takes swipe at rebels

Sanjay Raut, Sanjay

Classical language status to Marathi result of collective efforts: Raut

Govinda

Film star Govinda shoots himself in the foot accidentally, admitted to ICU

Topics : Shiv Sena Sanjay Raut Madhya Pradesh police

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 9:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon