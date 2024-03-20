Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

MP Public Service Commission postpones two exams due to LS elections

Due to the Lok Sabha elections, the schedule of both the recruitment examinations has been changed and the admit cards of these examinations can be downloaded through the MPPSC website from June 12

Image used for repreImage used for representation purpose onlysentative purpose only

Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held in four phases between April 19 and May 13 on 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh, while counting will take place on June 4. Image used for representation purpose only

Press Trust of India Indore
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2024 | 7:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has postponed the State Service Preliminary Examination 2024 and State Forest Service Examination 2024, a senior official of the commission said on Wednesday.
These examinations will now be held on June 23 instead of April 28, the official said. Due to the Lok Sabha elections, the schedule of both the recruitment examinations has been changed and the admit cards of these examinations can be downloaded through the MPPSC website from June 12. Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held in four phases between April 19 and May 13 on 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh, while counting will take place on June 4.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

MP state services main exam put off by 2 months over polls, 13,000 affected

LS polls highlights: Bihar leader Pappu Yadav joins Congress in Delhi

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress, DMK finalise seat-sharing in Tamil Nadu

Lok Sabha polls: Thackeray vs Thackeray likely as MNS chief meets Amit Shah

Seat sharing with BJP finalised for LS polls in Bihar, says Chirag Paswan

Vehicle licence plates to be scanned for PUCC at Delhi petrol pumps

Kiren Rijiju takes additional charge of food processing industries ministry

Snake venom case: Noida Police arrests two associates of Elvish Yadav

India's income inequality at 100-year high; worse than colonial era: Study

India's solar waste could reach 600 kilotonnes by 2030, shows study

Topics : Lok Sabha elections Lok Sabha Elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 20 2024 | 7:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEMaruti Suzuki Share PriceHoli 2024ZomatoIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon