Home / India News / MP recruitment exam: Candidate scores 101.66/100; protests erupt in Indore

Job aspirants in Indore staged protests over the MP recruitment test results, questioning the normalisation process after a candidate reportedly scored 101.66 marks out of 100

Exam illustration (Photo/Unsplash)

Photo: Unsplash

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 10:56 AM IST

Job aspirants in Indore staged protests on Monday over the results of the Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board’s Van and Jail Recruitment Test 2023. The controversy arose after a candidate reportedly scored 101.66 marks out of 100, an anomaly attributed to the normalisation process used during the examination.
 
The protesters gathered outside the District Collector’s office, raising slogans and submitting a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. The protesters demanded a comprehensive investigation into the recruitment process, which they claim is flawed. The examination was conducted for positions such as forest guard, field guard (executive), and jail guard (executive).
 
  The board announced the results on December 13, stating that normalisation was implemented to ensure fairness across multiple exam sessions with varying levels of difficulty. This statistical method can sometimes result in scores exceeding the total marks or even negative scores. Despite the explanation, the candidates remained unconvinced.
 
Following the announcement of the results, the board explained that the ‘normalisation process’ was implemented in the recruitment examination in accordance with the rules. As a result, candidates may score above full marks (100) or below zero.
 
According to news agency PTI, protest leader Gopal Prajapat voiced his dissatisfaction, stating, “This is the first time in the state’s history that a candidate has scored more than the total marks due to the normalisation process adopted in the recruitment exam. We are protesting against the unfair process of normalisation.”
 
He alleged irregularities in the exam for forest guard, field guard (executive), and jail guard (executive) posts, demanding a fair investigation.

The protesters have alleged irregularities in the recruitment process, casting doubts on the validity of the results. They further warned that their agitation would escalate if authorities failed to address their concerns.
 
The Madhya Pradesh Van and Jail Recruitment Test 2023 was conducted for unemployed youth seeking government jobs. The controversy has now put pressure on officials to resolve the matter and restore faith in the recruitment system.
 
[With agency inputs]

First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 10:56 AM IST

