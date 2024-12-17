Business Standard
RBL Bank increases fixed deposit interest rates, offers up to 8.5 %

Revised rates range from 3.50% to 8% for general citizens; senior citizens will receive returns of 8.50%

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 10:53 AM IST

RBL Bank has revised its interest rates for fixed deposits (FD) below Rs 3 crore. The rates, effective December 15, will apply to both new fixed deposits and renewals of existing ones.
 
According to the revised structure, general citizens can earn a maximum interest rate of 8 per cent and seniors can get up to 8.50 per cent on term deposits with a tenure of 500 days.
 
Domestic term deposits below Rs 3 crore with a tenure of 24 months 1 day to 36 months will now earn an interest rate of 7.50 per cent, while those maturing between 36 months 1 day to 60 months 1 day will earn an interest rate of 7.10 per cent.
 
 

Latest RBL Bank FD interest rates
Personal Finance
 
 
     Separately, Karnataka Bank has revised its FD interest rates for callable and non-callable deposits, effective December 2. The bank now offers interest rates ranging from 3.5 per cent to 7.50 per cent for general customers on tenures spanning seven days to 10 years. The highest rate, of 7.50 per cent, for general customers and 8 per cent for senior citizens is applicable for a tenure of 375 days.  Canara Bank revised its FD rates for deposits below Rs 3 crore from December 1, 2024. The revised rates range from 4 per cent to 7.40 per cent for the general public and 4 per cent to 7.90 per cent for senior citizens on callable deposits.
 
YES Bank has revised its fixed deposit interest rates for amounts below Rs 3 crore, effective November 5. The bank has reduced the interest rate on 18-month fixed deposits by 25 basis points, lowering it from 8 per cent to 7.75 per cent per annum.
 
IndusInd Bank also updated its FD interest rates for deposits below Rs 3 crore, effective November 26. For regular customers, rates range from 3.50 per cent to 7.99 per cent for tenures spanning 7 days to 10 years, while senior citizens benefit from higher rates between 4 per cent and 8.49 per cent for the same periods.

First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 10:53 AM IST

