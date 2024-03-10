Sensex (    %)
                             
MP to provide Rs 40k aid to labourers for purchasing e-scooters: CM Yadav

The monthly wages of unskilled labourers are being increased to Rs 11,450, semi-skilled to Rs 12,446 and agricultural labourers to Rs 9,160, the CM said

Mohan Yadav

Image: x @DrMohanYadav51

Press Trust of India Gwalior (MP)
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2024 | 8:27 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday announced that the state would provide financial assistance of Rs 40,000 to labourers buying electric scooters.
The CM made the announcement while speaking before the inauguration of the airport terminal in Gwalior earlier in the day.
 
We have raised the financial assistance amount to Rs 4 lakh from the current Rs 1 lakh in case of death of labourers or (them suffering) physical disabilities, he said.
Workers will be provided with an assistance of Rs 40,000 to buy e-scooters, he said, also announcing a hike in the wages of labourers of various categories.
The monthly wages of unskilled labourers are being increased to Rs 11,450, semi-skilled to Rs 12,446 and agricultural labourers to Rs 9,160, the CM said.
Earlier, Yadav unveiled the statue of Vijayaraje Scindia, one of the founders of the ruling BJP, along with Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and other leaders.

Topics : Mohan Yadav Jyotiraditya Scindia Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh govt BJP

First Published: Mar 10 2024 | 8:27 PM IST

