close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Mukesh Ambani joins global business leaders in COP28 Advisory Committee

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries, has been appointed as the member of Advisory Committee to the President of the 28th Session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28)

IANS New Delhi
Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani

2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 2:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries, has been appointed as the member of Advisory Committee to the President of the 28th Session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

Mukesh Ambani joined other important global leaders on the COP28 Advisory Council such as Larry Fink, Chairman and CEO of BlackRock, Olafur Grimsson, Chairman of Arctic Circle (Former President of Iceland), Laurent Fabius, President of COP21 / Paris Agreement, Former Prime Minister of France, Francesco La Camera, Director General, International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Bob Dudley, Chair of the Oil & Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI), former CEO of BP.

Mukesh Ambani is the only Indian, other than Sunita Narain, Director General, Centre for Science and Environment, on the Advisory Committee to the President of COP28.

The COP28 UAE Advisory Committee brings together the climate expertise of thought leaders from countries across six continents. Representing policy, industry, energy, finance, civil society, youth, and humanitarian action, the 31 members of the Committee, of which 65 per cent are from the Global South, will provide guidance and counsel to the COP Presidency in the run up to COP28 and beyond.

The UNFCCC Secretariat announced in January 2023 appointed Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change, as COP 28 President-Designate.

UAE has been chosen to host the 28th session of the Conference of Parties (COP 28) to the UNFCCC (United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change) from November 30, 2023 to December 12, 2023. It will be held at Dubai Expo City.

Also Read

IndianOil, Adani-Total, Shell lap up Reliance's KG-D6 gas; IOC top bidder

Kirit Parikh panel may recommend price caps to help moderate CNG rates

Mukesh Ambani completes 20 years at helm of Reliance Industries

India's G-20 presidency: Opportunity for developing world's climate agenda

CNG, piped gas prices to be cut but no clarity on deregulation: Analysts

SECR to revamp Chhattisgarh rly stations under Amrit Bharat Station scheme

Delhi ordinance row: Kejriwal seeks time to meet Cong chief Kharge, Rahul

Passengers create ruckus at Patna airport as SpiceJet flight gets delayed

Delhi HC dismisses Gandhis' pleas against income tax assessment transfer

Delhi court grants NOC to Rahul Gandhi to get passport for 3 years

--IANS

san/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : United Nations Mukesh Ambani

First Published: May 26 2023 | 2:13 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Krafton's BGMI set to return for Indian gamers, here's the latest update

Battlegrounds Mobile game India, BGMI
2 min read

SAIL net profit falls 50% YoY to Rs 1,159.21 cr in Jan-Mar quarter

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read

Delhi HC dismisses Gandhis' pleas against income tax assessment transfer

legal, law, judiciary, order
2 min read

Delhi court grants NOC to Rahul Gandhi to get passport for 3 years

Rahul Gandhi
1 min read

Tesla whistleblower leaks data on customers' Full Self-Driving complaints

Tesla has been lobbying with the Indian government to reduce the duty on imported cars.
2 min read

Most Popular

RBI deputy governor's post: Five bankers to face interview on June 1

RBI
2 min read

Narendra Modi govt's road to 2024: Reformist agenda or welfarism?

G20 Kashmir
4 min read

Two more cheetah cubs die inside Kuno National Park, another rescued

One of the eight cheetahs brought from Namibia taking a rest in Kuno National Park, in Sheopur on Sunday.
2 min read

Investment in start-ups from 21 nations will be exempt from angel tax

tax
2 min read

Centre to launch Rs 75 coin to mark the opening of new Parliament building

New Parliament Building
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon