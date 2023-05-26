close

Delhi court grants NOC to Rahul Gandhi to get passport for 3 years

A Delhi court on Friday granted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a no-objection certificate (NOC) for issuance of an "ordinary passport" for three years

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Rahul Gandhi

1 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 1:36 PM IST
A Delhi court on Friday granted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a no-objection certificate (NOC) for issuance of an "ordinary passport" for three years.

Gandhi had moved the court after he surrendered his diplomatic passport upon his disqualification as an MP.

"I'm partly allowing your application. Not for 10 years but three years," the judge told Gandhi's lawyer.

The former Congress chief is an accused in the National Herald case in which BJP leader Subramanian Swamy is the complainant.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Delhi court

First Published: May 26 2023 | 1:36 PM IST

