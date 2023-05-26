Delhi court grants NOC to Rahul Gandhi to get passport for 3 years

A Delhi court on Friday granted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a no-objection certificate (NOC) for issuance of an "ordinary passport" for three years.

Gandhi had moved the court after he surrendered his diplomatic passport upon his disqualification as an MP.

"I'm partly allowing your application. Not for 10 years but three years," the judge told Gandhi's lawyer.

The former Congress chief is an accused in the National Herald case in which BJP leader Subramanian Swamy is the complainant.

Also Read Rahul Gandhi visits memorials of former Prime Ministers, Mahatma Gandhi Don't betray India, says Anurag Thakur to Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi to address on final day of Congress' plenary session on Sunday People like Rahul Gandhi question Army, insult them: Anurag Thakur J P Nadda says Rahul Gandhi speaking language of China and Pakistan SC refuses to entertain PIL for inauguration of new Parl building by Prez 2023 monsoon to be 'normal; NW India might get 'below normal' rains: IMD Alwar lynching case: District court convicts 4 out of 5; sentences to 7 yrs India challenges WTO panel ruling on ICT import duties at appellate body Journey of the old Parliament building since its inauguration in 1927