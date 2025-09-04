Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 01:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Mulling options to appoint tainted teachers to Group C, D posts: CM Mamata

Mulling options to appoint tainted teachers to Group C, D posts: CM Mamata

She also said the state government has initiated the recruitment process of untainted candidates of the 2016 school teacher recruitment test

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 1:41 PM IST

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said her government was exploring legal options to appoint tainted teachers of the 2016 SSC exam to Group C and D posts.

Speaking at a programme to observe Teachers' Day here, she also said the state government has initiated the recruitment process of untainted candidates of the 2016 school teacher recruitment test.

"I am consulting legal experts on options of appointing tainted' teachers to Group C and D posts. For those who have been teaching for years now, but have been marked ineligible', I am trying to seek a legal solution... Maybe, they could be recruited in Group C and D posts," Banerjee said.

 

"We look at things not through a political prism, but from a human perspective," she said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mamata Banerjee West Bengal Teachers

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 1:41 PM IST

