Congress will continue 'appeasement' if they win: Amit Shah in Chhattisgarh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday attacked the ruling Congress government in Chhattisgarh, saying the party will continue its "appeasement" and vote bank politics if it returns to power in the state.

Lashing out at the Bhupesh Baghel -led state government over incidents of communal violence, Amit Shah asked people whether they wanted Chhattisgarh to become a centre of communal riots again. Shah was addressing a rally in Rajnandgaon city ahead of former chief minister Raman Singh and three other BJP candidates filing their nominations to fight elections in constituencies in the district.

Shah further said the undivided Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh had remained a 'BIMARU' (laggard) state during the Congress rule, but in 15 years after Raman Singh came to power (in Chhattisgarh in 2003), it turned into a developed state.

The BJP has fielded Ishwar Sahu, the father of Bhuneshwar Sahu, who was killed in the Biranpur riot in April this year, from the Saja Assembly segment in Bemetara district against state minister Ravindra Chaubey.

Pointing at Sahu who was on the stage, Amit Shah said , "Bhuneshwar Sahu was lynched for vote bank [politics] and appeasement. We will bring the murderer of Bhuneshwar Sahu to justice. We have given a ticket to his father".

"Do you want Chhattisgarh to become the centre of communal riots once again? Should Bhuneshwar Sahu get justice or not? If Congress comes to power again, it will continue the politics of appeasement and vote bank," he said.

The BJP has given tickets to Sahu, a riot victim, and to an accused in a riot case in two constituencies where communal violence broke out in the last two years. Chhattisgarh is going to the polls in two phases on November 7 and November 17. The votes will be counted on December 3.