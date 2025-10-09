Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 09:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Mumbai Metro Line-3 fully operational after PM Modi inaugurates final phase

Mumbai Metro Line-3 fully operational after PM Modi inaugurates final phase

The full-length operation of the corridor, known as Aqua Line, started with the departure of the first trains from both the terminals at 5.55 am

Mumbai Metro Line-3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the final phase of the Mumbai Metro Line-3. (Photo/X)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 9:47 AM IST

The entire 33.5-km stretch of Mumbai Metro Line-3 between Cuffe Parade and Aarey JVLR became operational on Thursday morning, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the corridor's final phase, officials said.

The full-length operation of the corridor, known as Aqua Line, started with the departure of the first trains from both the terminals at 5.55 am, an official from the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the final phase of the Mumbai Metro Line-3 between Acharya Atre Chowk and Cuffe Parade, marking a major milestone in the city's infrastructure development.

Till Wednesday, the Aqua Line operation was limited between Acharya Atre Chowk and Aarey JVLR.

 

With the opening of the 10.99-km 'Phase 2B', the city's first fully underground metro corridor covering a distance of 33.5 km between Cuffe Parade in south Mumbai and Aarey JVLR in the western suburbs, became completely operational from Thursday.

"Phase 2B of the Mumbai Metro Line-3 is a significant enhancement to Mumbai's infrastructure. Metro connectivity is essential for a city's growth. This project will have a positive impact on the lives of the people of Mumbai," PM Modi said on X on Wednesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mumbai Metro Metro Metro rail projects

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 9:47 AM IST

