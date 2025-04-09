Wednesday, April 09, 2025 | 11:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Manappuram, Muthoot slip up to 10% as RBI to review gold loan regulations

Manappuram, Muthoot slip up to 10% as RBI to review gold loan regulations

In March, reportedly, India's central bank had plans to ask lenders to follow stricter underwriting processes for gold loans and monitor the end-use of funds

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate, jewellery

Gold | Bloomberg

Sirali Gupta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold financers' shares slipped up to 10 per cent in trade on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Sanjay Malhotra announced to review gold loan regulations.

 

Around 11:14 AM, Muthoot Finance share price was down 10.15 per cent, Manappuram Finance shares were down 2.8 per cent, IIFL Finance shares were down 6.12 per cent, Federal Bank shares were down 1.17 per cent and CSB Bank shares were down 1.2 per cent on NSE. In comparison, the NSE Nifty was down 0.66 per cent at 22,387.95. 

 

The RBI governor, in his monetary policy statement, said that the central bank would undertake a comprehensive review of gold loan regulations. In March, reportedly, India's central bank had planned to ask lenders to follow stricter underwriting processes for gold loans and monitor the end-use of funds as it tries to cool growth in the fast-growing segment. 

 

Also Read

market, stocks, buy, sell, stock calls, stock market trading, stock market

Union Bk, Jubilant FoodWorks must have stocks for your portfolio. Check why

PremiumManappuram, Manappuram Finance

Manappuram surges 7%; nears record high on strategic deal with Bain Capital

BSE

Stocks to Watch, March 21: IndusInd, Manappuram Fin, Bajaj Fin, JSW Energy

Manappuram Finance

Bain Capital to invest Rs 4,835 crore in Manappuram Finance for 18% stake

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Manappuram Finance pops 3% ahead of board meet today; key details here

 

According to reports, RBI wanted banks and non-banks to also bolster background checks on borrowers and ascertain the ownership of the gold that is being mortgaged.     

ALSO READ: RBI set to ask lenders to tighten gold loan processes, monitor fund usage

 

RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) today unanimously decided to cut the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6 per cent, Governor Sanjay Malhotra announced on Wednesday. This marks the second rate cut this year. In February, the central bank had lowered the rate to 6.25 per cent from 6.5 per cent—its first cut in nearly five years. However, the MPC shifted to an ‘accommodative’ stance from earlier 'Neutral'. A neutral stance allows the central bank to either increase or decrease rates based on inflation and growth dynamics, whereas an accommodative stance focuses on supporting economic growth by lowering interest rates. By contrast, a withdrawal of accommodation typically aims to control inflation through rate hikes or tighter monetary policy.

 

The standing deposit facility (SDF) rate was also adjusted to 5.75 per cent from 6 per cent, and the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate to 6.25 per cent from 6.5 per cent.  ALSO READ | Realty, PSU Bank index down 2%; Auto outperforms after RBI cuts repo rate

 

India’s retail inflation remained moderate, standing at 3.61 per cent in February 2025, well below the RBI’s 4 per cent target. With inflation under control, policymakers have shifted focus towards sustaining economic growth, especially in the context of global trade uncertainties. 

More From This Section

share market stock market trading

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex volatile despite 25 bps rate cut by RBI; Trump tariffs in focus

stock market trading

Senco Gold hits 5% upper circuit, posts highest-ever Q4 revenue in FY25

share market stock market trading

IRB Infrastructure share rises 2% as March toll collection jumps 16% YoY

pharma medicine drugs

Here's why Concord Biotech shares gained 5% in trade on April 9; details

Gold

Gold to face short-term pressure amid risk aversion and profit booking

Topics : Manappuram Finance Muthoot Finance Buzzing stocks Gold financing companies BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY RBI Policy stock market trading Indian stock markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 11:07 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVEStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayBank Holiday Mahavir JayantiRBI Cuts Repo RatesRepo Rate Cut ExpectationsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon