Mumbai Police to deploy 14k personnel for security on New Year's Eve

Fireworks explode over Sydney Harbour as New Year's Eve celebrations get underway in Sydney, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (AP/PTI)

In view of new year's eve, police are gearing up to maintain law and order in the city, they said. (AP/PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
More than 14,000 police personnel will be deployed across Mumbai to prevent any untoward incidents on New Year's Eve, officials said on Friday.

The police are expecting large gatherings at prominent and popular places, including the Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Girgaum Chowpatty, Juhu beach and Bandstand in suburban Bandra on December 31. People will also throng places like hotels, restaurants and other such commercial establishments to ring in the New Year.

In view of this, police are gearing up to maintain law and order in the city, they said.

Accordingly, 12,048 police constables, 2,184 officers, 53 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs), 29 Deputy Commissioners of Police (ACPs), and 8 Additional Commissioners of Police-rank officers will be part of the security arrangements, he said.

 

Besides this, the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) platoons, Quick Response Team (QRT), Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), Riot Control Police platoon and Home Guards will also be deployed for the security, he said. 'Nakabandi' (police checkposts) will be in place on important roads, he said, adding that there will be a special drive against drunk driving in the city.  Strict action will be taken against those involved in eve-teasing, creating commotion, and selling illicit liquors and drugs, the official said, adding that a special drive will be conducted to crack down on drunk drivers on the night of December 31 and it will continue till the next morning.

First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 10:51 PM IST

