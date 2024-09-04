Museum heist gone wrong: Bhopal thief's 25-ft fall leaves him unconscious

In what could have been a heist for ages, an anticlimactic twist landed a thief with broken bones and then in jail. On Sunday, a man concealed himself inside the state museum in Bhopal and packed a sack with invaluable relics, some dating back to the Gupta era, reportedly worth at least Rs 15 crores.

His plan fell apart when he plunged from a 25-foot wall while trying to make away with the loot, leaving him with a fractured leg and possibly a broken spine. He is now hospitalised.

How did the failed heist unfold?

The thief, identified as 49-year-old Vinod Yadav from Gaya, Bihar, intended to fund his children's education through the robbery, reported The Times of India. Equipped with tools to break open display cases and doors, he managed to collect artefacts valued at around Rs 15 crore in a sack. But his attempt to flee failed when he tumbled from the museum’s high boundary wall.

The museum remained closed on Monday, and it wasn't until employees reopened it at 10:30 am on Tuesday that they noticed shattered glass panels in two rooms and several artefacts missing, according to the police.

Upon discovery, security guards launched a search and found the thief unconscious in a museum corridor with a leg injury. Beside him was a large bag filled with artefacts, including gold coins from the Gupta period, coins from the British and Nawabi eras, as well as jewellery, utensils, and other antiques.

Investigations revealed that Yadav entered the museum with a ticket on Sunday and managed to hide himself until the premises were shut, said Indian Express. Despite the museum being shut, guards were present on the premises, complicating his efforts to escape. Police said Yadav confessed that every time he tried to flee, he had to retreat because of the patrolling guards.

Inadequate security measures in Bhopal museum

Authorities criticised the museum's inadequate security measures. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-3), Riyaz Iqbal, was quoted by TOI stating that the security for such valuable artefacts was insufficient, with no alarm systems, malfunctioning CCTV cameras, and missing DVR footage. Additionally, the doors were weak and could be forced open with little effort.

Yadav admitted to planning the robbery after visiting the museum six months earlier when he had come to Bhopal with a NEET candidate. His motive was to improve his children's education. He remains in the hospital due to his injuries.

Authorities are conducting a thorough inventory check to ensure no items are missing. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate whether Yadav had accomplices in the crime.