'CM ignored sacred duty': Kiren Rijiju on Mamata govt's anti-rape bill

The political storm over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar hospital intensified as Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's handling of the situation. Rijiju's comments followed the unanimous passage of the ‘Aparajita Woman and Child Bill (West Bengal Criminal Laws and Amendment) Bill 2024’ by the West Bengal Assembly on September 3.

Rijiju accused Banerjee of exploiting the doctor's tragic death for political gain, alleging that the chief minister had "failed to act" to prevent the crime.





Also Read: Bengal to table Bill for death penalty in rape cases today: Details here He pointed out that in 2018, Parliament had passed a stringent law aimed at addressing heinous crimes like rape, including provisions for establishing fast-track special courts (FTSC) to expedite trials and resolve pending cases under the Pocso Act. Despite repeated requests from the Centre between 2019 and 2021, Rijiju claimed the Mamata government did not agree to this centrally sponsored scheme under the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 2018.

“This is an extremely serious matter. Please don’t make it a political issue. Very strong laws are necessary but strong actions are more important. When the letter was written, the media had carried this news extensively, but the West Bengal govt failed to act!” he said in a post on social media, along with the letter.



The undated letter highlighted that, according to Supreme Court directives, districts with over 100 pending Pocso cases should have an exclusive ePocso court. It noted that 123 fast-track courts, including 20 ePocso courts, were earmarked for West Bengal, and communications urging state intervention were sent on December 12, 2019, March 16, 2020, July 16, 2020, and February 19, 2021.

Rijiju lamented the West Bengal government's inaction, saying, "I am saddened that the chief minister of West Bengal ignored her fundamental duty of providing swift justice for women and children. The letter from 2021 clearly illustrates this. In 2018, Parliament passed stringent laws to tackle heinous crimes like rape. State governments must act."

Banerjee defended her administration during her Assembly speech, countering BJP claims about mismanagement of Nirbhaya funds. She highlighted that West Bengal ranks third in India for the number of fast-track courts, with 88 such courts, 52 of which are dedicated to women. "We have 392,000 cases ongoing, with 311,000 cases disposed of," Banerjee said.

The controversy escalated as Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari criticised the state government's response as an "eyewash" and demanded Banerjee's resignation. Adhikari also accused the government of attempting to restrict women's night-time work hours through the new legislation, suggesting that Banerjee should step down for failing to ensure a safe working environment for women.





Previously your chief advisor Alapan Bandyopadhyay announced it from Nabanna. Today you gave your assent… Home Minister Mamata Banerjee, you must resign for admitting on the floor of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly that Working Women are not safe during night in West Bengal.Previously your chief advisor Alapan Bandyopadhyay announced it from Nabanna. Today you gave your assent… pic.twitter.com/rAfwtsNbA0 September 3, 2024

His comments came after the chief minister, in a post on X, hailed the Aparajita Bill as "historic" and essential for addressing gaps in existing criminal laws. She urged collective efforts to tackle the issue of violence against women, stating, "A society that cannot ensure the safety of its women can never be ideal."

Today, GoWB passed the historic Aparajita anti-rape Bill to address pertinent issues caused by gaps in the existing criminal laws.



Let us all unite together and address this menace collectively! — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) September 3, 2024

Banerjee also expressed her emotional response to the Bill's passage, highlighting its symbolic importance on September 3, the day the United Nations established its Women Discrimination Committee in 1981.

"This is a model and historic Bill. I am emotionally moved, and I thank everyone involved. It will take time, but I extend my condolences to the family," she said.