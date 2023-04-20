close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

My first preference was BJP: Lingayat MLC Manjunath post joining JD(S)

Janata Dal (Secular) candidate from Shivamogga central constituency for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly polls Ayanur Manjunath on Thursday said

ANI Politics
Photo: ANI

Photo: ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 12:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Janata Dal (Secular) candidate from Shivamogga central constituency for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly polls Ayanur Manjunath on Thursday said that his first preference was the Bharatiya Janata Party followed by Congress and JD(S) for contesting the elections.

Manjunath, a former BJP MLC and a prominent Lingayat face, resigned from the party on Thursday over the denial of the ticket from the Shivamogga constituency and joined the JD(S).

With this, he became the 10th legislator to quit the saffron party ahead of the Assembly polls in the state. The BJP has fielded Channabasappa, considered close to KS Eshwarappa, from the seat.

Speaking to ANI, Manjunath said that he joined the party as former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy promised him of giving a chance in the party.

"My options were open. My first preference was BJP, second was anybody. It may be Congress or JD(S). My third preference was Independent if nobody was prepared to announce my name. That was my stand, I declared in public. JD (S) leader HD Kumaraswamy said that he will give me a chance, and he will support my thinking, so I joined the party," he said.

When asked about the reason for the denial of the ticket from the BJP, Manjunath said that he was given various chances by the party in the past which may have pushed them to think of a new candidate for the seat.

Also Read

Karnataka Assembly elections: Ayanur Manjunath to resign as MLC, quit BJP

BJP CEC meeting today to finalise candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls

Karnataka polls: CM Basavaraj Bommai files his nomination from Shiggaon

Surveys indicate BJP to be ahead on over 130 seats: Karnataka CM Bommai

Gujarat Assembly elections: BJP upbeat ahead of counting of votes

Surat court rejects Rahul Gandhi's application for a stay on conviction

India logs 12,591 new Covid-19 cases in a day, highest in around 8 months

Landslides block Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, traffic halted at Hingni

EVs to replace all govt vehicles by 2030, says Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath

Delhi records minimum temp at 23.6 degree Celsius, light rain expected

"They have provided me four chances, Rajya Sabha and Vidhan Sabha. They might have thought why another chance should be given," he said.

Manjunath was a Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka from 2010 and 2016. He was also an MP in the 12th Lok Sabha.

Today is the last date for filing nominations, and the last day to withdraw nominations is April 24.

Karnataka Assembly polls will be held on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : BJP Karnataka

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 12:03 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon