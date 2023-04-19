close

Karnataka Assembly elections: Ayanur Manjunath to resign as MLC, quit BJP

In yet another setback to Karnataka BJP, Ayanur Manjunath from Shivamogga district on Wednesday announced that he will resign as an MLC and also from primary membership of the party.

IANS Shivamogga (Karnataka)
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2023 | 1:35 PM IST
Manjunath was a ticket aspirant from Shivamogga city, presently represented by former minister K.S. Eshwarappa. BJP has not announced tickets for the constituency which witnessed brutal killing of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha and spate of disturbing incidents of violence.

Sources said his announcement came after confirming the party is not going to field him from Shivamogga. "I have decided to resign from the post of MLC. I will travel to Hubballi today and submit my resignation to the speaker.

"I will also submit my resignation from the primary membership of the BJP party. I will submit my nomination from Shivamogga constituency tomorrow (Thursday). I will announce which party I am contesting from by noon," Ayanur Manjunath stated.

"I am resigning from the BJP. I am not quitting the party because of a denial of ticket. I have taken this decision to contribute to the growth of the city. I have to answer many questions, which I will during the elections. I am the only person to give a statement in support of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa," he claimed.

--IANS

First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 1:35 PM IST

