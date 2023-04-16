Surveys indicate BJP to be ahead on over 130 seats: Karnataka CM Bommai

close

Apr 16 2023
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that the party surveys related to Karnataka elections suggest that BJP will be ahead on 130 seats.

While addressing the party workers of the Shiggaon-Savanur Assembly constituency, CM Bommai said, "Our surveys so far have indicated the win for the ruling BJP and the party will be ahead in more than 130 seats".

He further mentioned that people should vote for BJP and should take note of the development which has been done under his tenure.

"A lot of leaders from the Congress Party are joining the BJP. This time, more development work has happened and that should speak. The people must vote after seeing the work done by the BJP in the last four years. The opposition parties speak carelessly but the people know who has done development," he said.

CM Bommai also stated that he will another set of nomination papers on April 19.

"I will file another set of nomination papers will be filed on April 19 in front of the huge gathering," he said.

CM Bommai also mentioned that BJP has given a stable government in the state.

"BJP got 104 seats in the 2018 Assembly elections but the Congress and the JDS entered into an unholy alliance and formed a coalition government. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the people's mandate was well established. Later, a stable government was formed. The Savanur taluk suffered a lot during the Covid-19 pandemic and at that time, a free ration and the vaccine were given to the people," he said,

"During the floods, I visited all the districts to review the situation and helped the affected people in Shiggaon-Savanur. Several schemes have been formulated for farmers, women, youths, girl students, working classes, and labourers. The reservation for the SC/ST has been hiked," he added.

The Karnataka assembly elections will be held in a single phase on May 10, with the counting of votes scheduled on May 13.

Apr 16 2023

