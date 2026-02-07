Saturday, February 07, 2026 | 10:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PM Modi announces new Indian consulate in Malaysia, celebrates OCI benefits

PM Modi announces a new Indian consulate in Malaysia and lauds expanded OCI benefits, strengthening ties with the Indian diaspora in the country

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced that a new Indian consulate will soon be opened in Malaysia, further strengthening ties between the two countries, while also lauding the Union government's "historic decision" to extend Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) card eligibility to Malaysian citizens of Indian origin, last year, up to the sixth generation.

Addressing the Indian diaspora during a community event in Kuala Lumpur, as part of his two-day visit to the Southeast Asian country, PM Modi said, "India will always embrace you with open arms. That is why we made a historic decision just a few months ago. We extended the OCI card eligibility to Malaysian citizens of Indian origin up to the 6th generation."

 

He also introduced the Thiruvalluvar Scholarships to enable Malaysian students to study in India.

"We have been supporting the Indian Scholarships Trust Fund. Now, we are also going to give Thiruvalluvar Scholarships for students to study in India. And we look forward to seeing you in the Know India Program. You would be happy to know that we will soon be opening a new Consulate of India in Malaysia. This will bring us even closer," the PM said.

The Prime Minister also visited a special Person of Indian Origin (PIO) History and Heritage Exhibition here, organised to celebrate the rich legacy, resilience, and contributions of the Indian diaspora in Malaysia across generations.

He further appreciated the efforts of the Indian community in curating the exhibition, calling it an inspiring tribute.

"Today's community programme in Kuala Lumpur included an exhibition on the Indian community in Malaysia. The Indian Government's decision of extending OCI card eligibility to Malaysian citizens of Indian origin up to the 6th generation has caused immense happiness among the diaspora. In the times to come, an Indian consulate will also be opened in Malaysia, thus bringing our nations even closer," the PM stated in a post on X.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in a post on X, also noted that historical bonds were the "foundation" of India-Malaysia ties.

"Historical bonds at the core of India-Malaysia friendship! Together with PM Ibrahim Anwar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi walked through an inspiring PIO History and Heritage Exhibition--a tribute to the rich legacy, resilience, and contributions of the Indian diaspora in Malaysia and their journey across generations. Prime Minister appreciated the efforts of Indian diaspora in showcasing this impactful exhibition," the MEA stated.

Prime Minister Modi is on a two-day visit to Malaysia to further strengthen the India-Malaysia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership through enhanced cooperation in economic, digital, cultural, and people-to-people domains.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

