close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Nabard projects 25% jump in priority sector loans in Maha at Rs 6.34 trn

The projections include a credit flow of Rs 1,56,873 crore to the farm sector and Rs 3,54,854 crore to micro, small and medium enterprises, the statement said

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Maharashtra CM Shinde

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 10:57 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Nabard on Monday projected a 25 per cent surge in priority sector lending in Maharashtra in FY24 to help agriculturists, small businesses and other marginalised sections of society.

In the annual 'state credit seminar' held in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development launched the 'state focus paper' detailing a comprehensive credit potential of Rs 6,34,058 crore for priority sector in the state, according to an official statement.

The projections include a credit flow of Rs 1,56,873 crore to the farm sector and Rs 3,54,854 crore to micro, small and medium enterprises, the statement said.

Speaking at the seminar which was also attended by his deputy Devendra Fadanvis, bureaucrats, bankers and officials from the RBI, Shinde advised the banks to ensure maximum hassle-free credit flow to farmers as envisaged in the potential credit plan and address regional imbalances.

There is a need for financing of agri-infrastructure and promotion of integrated farming system particularly in suicide-prone regions of Marathwada and Vidarbha, the statement quoted Shinde as saying.

Fadnavis pitched for a separate scheme for providing last mile connectivity to farmers' fields through village roads to help farmers in market access and better returns, the statement said.

Also Read

Revenue growth of IT firms in FY24 to be 7-9% lower than FY23: CRISIL

NABARD sanctions Rs 220 cr to Odisha govt for flood protection projects

Bengal farmer earns 3 times less than Punjab counterpart: NABARD report

Shaji K V took charge as NABARD Chairman from Dec 7: Govt in Parliament

NABARD aims to raise Rs 3000-5000 cr in debut green bond issue: Report

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority logs record growth in container traffic

Atishi hits back at BJP over claims of 'poor results' of Delhi govt schools

Covid-19 pandemic: Noida DM reviews situation as active cases near 150

SBI's online banking services impacted for 'few hours' due to tech glitch

BJP's Halady Srinivas Shetty hints at retirement from electoral politics

Ajay Michyari, the regional director of Reserve Bank of India advised all the banks to increase credit to agriculture sector especially for agri-allied and agri-infrastructure to improve post-harvest facility for farmers, as per the statement.

Topics : NABARD | Maharashtra | agricultural

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 10:08 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon