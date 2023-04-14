close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Nagaland civilian killings: Centre denies permission to prosecute army men

Human rights group and state legislator protest decision, say 'justice is being denied'

BS Web Team New Delhi
Nagaland

Photo: PTI

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2023 | 2:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Centre has denied permission to prosecute 30 Army personnel accused in the killings of civilians in a botched security operation in Nagaland's Mon district in 2021, the state police said on Thursday.
"The competent authority [Department of Military Affairs, Ministry of Defence, and Government of India] has conveyed its denial to accord sanction for prosecution against all 30 accused," said the police in a statement.

Under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), proceedings against security forces for their actions while performing their duties in places the Act is in place requires the Union government's sanction for prosecution.
2021 Nagaland civilian killings

On December 4, 2021, a contingent of the Army's 21 Para Special Force opened fire on a pickup van carrying coal miners in Mon district. Six of the eight villagers on board were killed when the Army contingent mistook them for insurgents.
Following that, a crowd of protestors set fire to Army vehicles. Seven more civilians were killed when the soldiers opened fire again.

Also Read

Indian Army testing armed drone variants that won recent wars

Terror angle unlikely in firing incident at Bathinda Military Station

Air India says staff made error of judgment in handling urination incident

Same-sex marriages recognisable under Special Marriage Act: Legal experts

Assets worth Rs 18,400 crore attached under Benami Act till July 31: Report

Saddened by Laxman Savadi's decision to join Congress, says CM Bommai

Arvind Kejriwal accuses ED of misleading court in excise policy case

Hospitalisation rate low in Delhi despite surge in Covid-19 cases: Kejriwal

High targets must be set in India-Italy partnership: Piyush Goyal

India-EU free trade agreement to promote economic ties: Sanjiv Puri


The violence had erupted in the afternoon of December 5 after people broke into an Assam Rifles camp in Mon's district headquarters. At least one more person was killed when security forces opened fire on protesters.
The Nagaland Police named thirty members of the operations team of the 21 Para Special Force, including one Army officer, in its chargesheet in the case.

The police said that "indiscriminate and disproportionate firing" led to the deaths of six civilians and caused grievous injuries to two more.
SC stays prosecution of armymen

In July 2022, the Supreme Court stayed criminal proceedings against 30 Army personnel, citing the state police's failure to obtain prosecution sanction from the Centre.
The court order came after the wives of some Army personnel petitioned the Supreme Court, demanding that the FIR against their husbands be quashed.

On Thursday, the state police stated that the Centre's denial of sanction was communicated to the district and sessions courts in Mon district.
Reacting to the development, the Naga People's Movement for Human Rights stated that the Centre's response came as no surprise.

"In the past 50 to 60 years, no military personnel have been prosecuted for the atrocities they committed against our people," the organisation’s secretary general, Neingulo Krome, told the Hindustan Times.
Naga People's Front legislator Kuzholuzo Nienu also expressed disappointment with the Centre's decision.

"First, justice was delayed. And now justice is being denied," he said.
Topics : Nagaland | indian government | civilian deaths | govt servants prosecution sanctions

First Published: Apr 14 2023 | 2:33 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon