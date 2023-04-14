Nagaland civilian killings: Centre denies permission to prosecute army men



"The competent authority [Department of Military Affairs, Ministry of Defence, and Government of India] has conveyed its denial to accord sanction for prosecution against all 30 accused," said the police in a statement. The Centre has denied permission to prosecute 30 Army personnel accused in the killings of civilians in a botched security operation in Nagaland's Mon district in 2021, the state police said on Thursday.



2021 Nagaland civilian killings Under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), proceedings against security forces for their actions while performing their duties in places the Act is in place requires the Union government's sanction for prosecution.



Following that, a crowd of protestors set fire to Army vehicles. Seven more civilians were killed when the soldiers opened fire again. On December 4, 2021, a contingent of the Army's 21 Para Special Force opened fire on a pickup van carrying coal miners in Mon district. Six of the eight villagers on board were killed when the Army contingent mistook them for insurgents.

Also Read Indian Army testing armed drone variants that won recent wars Terror angle unlikely in firing incident at Bathinda Military Station Air India says staff made error of judgment in handling urination incident Same-sex marriages recognisable under Special Marriage Act: Legal experts Assets worth Rs 18,400 crore attached under Benami Act till July 31: Report Saddened by Laxman Savadi's decision to join Congress, says CM Bommai Arvind Kejriwal accuses ED of misleading court in excise policy case Hospitalisation rate low in Delhi despite surge in Covid-19 cases: Kejriwal High targets must be set in India-Italy partnership: Piyush Goyal India-EU free trade agreement to promote economic ties: Sanjiv Puri



The Nagaland Police named thirty members of the operations team of the 21 Para Special Force, including one Army officer, in its chargesheet in the case. The violence had erupted in the afternoon of December 5 after people broke into an Assam Rifles camp in Mon's district headquarters. At least one more person was killed when security forces opened fire on protesters.



SC stays prosecution of armymen The police said that "indiscriminate and disproportionate firing" led to the deaths of six civilians and caused grievous injuries to two more.



The court order came after the wives of some Army personnel petitioned the Supreme Court, demanding that the FIR against their husbands be quashed. In July 2022, the Supreme Court stayed criminal proceedings against 30 Army personnel, citing the state police's failure to obtain prosecution sanction from the Centre.



Reacting to the development, the Naga People's Movement for Human Rights stated that the Centre's response came as no surprise. On Thursday, the state police stated that the Centre's denial of sanction was communicated to the district and sessions courts in Mon district.



Naga People's Front legislator Kuzholuzo Nienu also expressed disappointment with the Centre's decision. "In the past 50 to 60 years, no military personnel have been prosecuted for the atrocities they committed against our people," the organisation’s secretary general, Neingulo Krome, told the Hindustan Times.

"First, justice was delayed. And now justice is being denied," he said.