Four casualties reported in a firing incident at Bathinda Military Station

Four casualities were reported in a firing incident inside Bathinda Military Station in Punjab early morning on Wednesday. In a statement, Indian Army's South Western Command said that the search operations are in progress.
"Firing incident reported in the early hours of the morning around 0435h inside Bathinda Military Station. Station Quick Reaction Teams were activated. Area was cordoned off and sealed," the statement read.
"Search operations. Four Fatal casualities reported." it added.
Further details are awaited.