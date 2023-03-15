JUST IN
Business Standard

Same-sex marriages recognisable under Special Marriage Act: Legal experts

Using gender-neutral words like 'partner', 'spouse' are the key to sanctifying the concept under the 1954 law

Bhavini Mishra  |  New Delhi 

Raise coverage under food security Act: Supreme Court tells Centre

The Centre told the Supreme Court in its affidavit that 'a plain reading of’ various laws on the subject ‘makes plain that the legislative intent was to recognise marriage as being the union of one man and one woman only’. Legal experts said that though amending personal laws is an uphill task, it (same-sex marriage) can be recognised under the Special Marriage Act of 1954.

First Published: Wed, March 15 2023. 17:25 IST

