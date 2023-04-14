close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Arvind Kejriwal accuses ED of misleading court in excise policy case

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday accused the Enforcement Directorate of ''misleading'' the court with false evidence in the excise policy case.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2023 | 2:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday accused the Enforcement Directorate of ''misleading'' the court with false evidence in the excise policy case.

He was talking to reporters after attending the Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations at the Delhi Assembly.

The ED is taking false statements by torturing people and pressuring them. Even in the case of Sanjay Singh, it has come to the fore that the accused gave a different statement and the ED has written something else in the charge sheet," Kejriwal said, replying to a question about the ED's charge that his former deputy Manish Sisodia destroyed his mobile phones.

The chief minister said that the ED has claimed that Sisodia has broken his phones but many of those phones are in agency's custody.

The ED is misleading the court with false evidence, torturing people, taking false statements. There is nothing in this whole matter, the whole matter is fabricated and is based on false evidence. This is not a good thing," he said.

Kejriwal also said his government was following the footsteps of B R Ambedkar by giving utmost importance to education.

Also Read

BJP govt at Centre fighting with everyone, alleges Delhi CM Kejriwal

BJP demands white paper on pollution from Delhi govt as AQI deteriorates

Centre, other states can also consider anti-radicalisation cell, says Shah

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal inaugurates Ashram flyover after months of closure

False promises of AAP won't work in MCD elections, says Anurag Thakur

Hospitalisation rate low in Delhi despite surge in Covid-19 cases: Kejriwal

High targets must be set in India-Italy partnership: Piyush Goyal

India-EU free trade agreement to promote economic ties: Sanjiv Puri

India not to import dairy products, supplies are being improved: Rupala

Even mild Covid infection can cause sudden hearing loss, reveals study

Today is the birthday of Babasaheb Ambedkar, the biggest shining star in the history of India, who got higher education after a lot of struggle and finally wrote the Constitution of India, he said.

Babasaheb gave the biggest message in his life that everyone should get good education. And following his path, we too are giving utmost importance to education. Whether it is the child of the poor or the child of the rich, everyone should get good education," he added.

The Enforcement Directorate had Wednesday told a Delhi court that Sisodia, arrested in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise case, had planted fabricated e-mails to show that there was a public approval for the policy.

The agency made the submissions before Special Judge M K Nagpal while opposing the bail application of the former Delhi deputy chief minister.

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal | Enforcement Directorate | BJP MLAs | BJP

First Published: Apr 14 2023 | 2:10 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon