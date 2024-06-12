Nainital's Kosya Kutauli renamed as 'Kainchi Dham', Joshimath as Jyotirmath

Joshimath tehsil of Chamoli district of Uttarakhand will now be known by its ancient name 'Jyotirmath', while Kosya Kutauli tehsil of Nainital district will now be Shri Kainchi Dham, authorities said on Wednesday.

Officials said that in accordance with the announcements made by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, proposals were made for change in names and sent to the Central government, which gave its approval.

The local people of Joshimath had been demanding to rename Joshimath as Jyotirmath for a long time and raised the matter with Dhami last year.

It is believed that in the 8th century, Adi Guru Shankaracharya had come to this area and did penance, which got him the 'divine light' or 'Jyoti'.



The place came to be known as Jyotirmath, but later it became popular as Joshimath. Joshimath is considered the gateway to Badrinath Dham.

The proposal to rename Kosya Kutauli tehsil of Nainital district as Baba Neem Karoli Maharaj's ashram Shri Kainchi Dham has also been approved by the Centre.

Dhami had announced to change on June 15 on the foundation day of Kainchi Dham temple last year.

Every day a large number of Baba's devotees reach the Dham for darshan.

Kainchi Dham has also been included in the Manaskhand Mandirmala Mission.