Business Standard
Home / India News / 150 injured, 8 critical in fireworks mishap during Kerala temple festival

150 injured, 8 critical in fireworks mishap during Kerala temple festival

A fireworks accident at a Kerala temple festival left over 150 injured, with eight critically hurt; authorities suspect the fire started at a nearby storage facility; investigation underway

Photo: Twitter

Photo: Twitter

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 9:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Over 150 people were injured, including eight in critical condition, in a fireworks accident during a temple festival in Kerala's Kasaragod on Monday.
 
The accident occurred around 12:30 am during the annual Kaliyattam celebration at the Anjootambalam Veerarkavu Temple.
 
The injured were taken to various hospitals in Kasaragod, Kannur, and Mangaluru for treatment. Initial police investigations suggest the accident may have been caused by a fire that broke out in a fireworks storage facility near the temple.
 
Following the incident, senior district officials, including the district collector and police chief, arrived at the site. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire as local communities came together to support the affected and their families.
 
 
The district collector reported that those with severe injuries sustained burns covering up to 80 per cent of their bodies. "The cause of the accident is being ascertained. Samples have been collected from the site. A case has been lodged," he said.
 
He added that preliminary findings indicate the fireworks storage area was situated too close to the location where fireworks were being set off. "The required safety precautions were not taken. The minimum distance of 100 metres between the two locations was not maintained. No permission was obtained for the storage of fireworks," he further said.

More From This Section

ayurveda

Ayurveda Day: Ancient medicine system vital for health, says PM Modi

Pollution

Delhi AQI improves slightly to 'poor' category; may turn 'severe' on Diwali

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Sardar Patel deprived of Bharat Ratna, efforts made to erase legacy: Shah

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

CM Naidu meets Adani Group delegation to discuss investment opportunities

K S Puttaswamy

'Right to Privacy' petitioner Justice Puttaswamy passes away at 98

 
Police suspect the incident may have occurred when the fireworks storage facility near Veerarkavu Temple caught fire.
 
Last week, the Kerala Police filed a first information report (FIR) related to the alleged disruption of the Thrissur Pooram festival in April, despite Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accusing the Opposition of exaggerating issues surrounding the event.
 
The FIR, which does not name any specific individuals, includes charges of criminal conspiracy, incitement to religious unrest, and instigating a riot. It describes an alleged plot to provoke disorder by stirring religious sentiments.
 
In his statement, Vijayan mentioned that there were attempts to disrupt Thrissur Pooram, known for its elephant processions and drum performances. Although the festival proceeded smoothly, Vijayan accused the Sangh Parivar of attempting interference and referred to the Congress-led United Democratic Front as the "B-team of the Sangh Parivar."
 
(With agency inputs)

Also Read

102 dead, 280 injured in Kerala temple firework mishap

LIVE news: Over 150 injured, 8 critical, in fireworks accident at Kerala temple festival

Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka

First journey as public representative, not as 'public fighter': Priyanka

Pinarayi Vijayan, Pinarayi, Vijayan, Kerala CM

CM Vijayan accuses BJP, Cong of misrepresenting Muslim-dominated Malappuram

GST

Meticulous planning behind Kerala GST's massive gold jewellery raids

Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka

Victory of dynastic politics: BJP on Priyanka Gandhi's Wayanad nomination

Topics : Kerala Fireworks BS Web Reports Fire crackers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 9:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon