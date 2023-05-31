close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

National electricity plan: Rs 33.60 trn needed for power generation

Central Electricity Authority has outlined the National Electricity Plan for 2022-2032, emphasising renewable energy growth and the funds required for power generation and storage capacity

BS Web Team New Delhi
Renewable energy, green, clean, solar power

2 min read Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 7:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

To meet the power generation capacity targets from 2022 to 2032 of the country, funds amounting to Rs 33.60 trillion will be needed, according to the National Electricity Plan (NEP) released by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA). 
The plan outlines the electricity demand, generation capacity, and renewable energy targets for the coming years.

According to the NEP, the share of non-fossil fuel-based capacity is expected to increase to 57.4 per cent by 2026-27 and further to 68.4 per cent by 2031-32, compared to the current level of 42.5 per cent.

The plan includes projections for installed capacity, with a focus on renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, and hydro power. It also highlights the need for energy storage capacity, both through Pumped Storage Plants (PSP) and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS).
The NEP aims to achieve a non-fossil fuel-based installed capacity of around 500 GW by 2029-30. It expects the average Plant Load Factor (PLF) for coal-based capacity to be around 58.4 per cent in 2026-27 and 58.7 per cent in 2031-32.

Also Read

Power demand in India shrinks in March thanks to unexpected rains: CRISIL

Suzlon Energy secures fourth wind energy project order in less than a month

India unveils Rs 2.2 trillion plan to upgrade grid for clean power

We have set a target of 60GW of renewable by 2032: NTPC Green's Bhargava

Power stocks to stay charged as heat wave sweeps India, say analysts

Assam govt to procure mustard seeds under price support scheme: Himanta

IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi, heatwaves likely to return in Bihar

Govt working on 3-pronged approach to restore peace in Manipur: Report

Plea in SC against HC verdict on RBI decision on Rs 2,000 banknote exchange

Mamata takes to streets to protest 'manhandling' of wrestlers in Delhi


The plan also addresses the coal requirement for power plants, including domestic coal production and imports.
The estimated fund requirement for capacity addition during the periods 2022-2027 and 2027-2032 is Rs 14,54,188 crore and Rs 19,06,406 crore, respectively.

Furthermore, the NEP sets targets to reduce the average emission factor, aiming for a decrease from 0.548 kg CO2/kWhnet in 2026-27 to 0.430 kg CO2/kWhnet by 2031-32.
The report added that under the Electricity Act, 2003, the Central Electricity Authority is responsible for preparing and notifying the NEP every five years, in line with the National Electricity Policy.

Topics : Central Electricity Authority renewable energy sector renewable energy BS Web Reports

First Published: May 31 2023 | 7:58 PM IST

Latest News

View More

IndiGo's audacity? Media platform founder complains about high ticket costs

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Surge in market valuations may give PNB, three other PSBs largecap status

mutual funds
2 min read

Kia Seltos facelift spotted in X Line variant, check design updates

Kia motors, Seltos
2 min read

Don't take any step that would undermine sports: Anurag Thakur to wrestlers

Anurag Thakur
1 min read

Trial court can't send foreigner to detention while granting bail: Delhi HC

Delhi High Court
4 min read

Most Popular

Alstom emerges as lowest bidder for 100 alluminium Vande Bharat trains

GE T&amp;D: Profitable growth remains elusive
3 min read

LIVE updates: Growth of 8 core industries stood at 3.5% in April YoY

Photo credit: PI Industries website
3 min read

Biryanis, condoms, Jalebi-Fafda & soup bowls: What we Swiggy'd in IPL 2023

Behrouz’s Zaikedaar Paneer Biryani
2 min read

World wrestling body notes wrestlers' protest, wants WFI polls in 45 days

Wrestlers in Haridwar
4 min read

Indian regulators step up scrutiny ahead of FATF review in Nov: Report

Mauritius joins Pakistan on FATF's 'grey list'; questions over FPI inflows
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon