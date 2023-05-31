close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi, heatwaves likely to return in Bihar

As far as weather in Delhi is concerned, the Met Department warned of traffic disruptions and inundation of low-lying areas due to rains

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: PTI

Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 7:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in Delhi. 
According to a LiveMint report, IMD further informed that rainfall along with thunderstorms will continue over Northwest India during the next two days and will decrease thereafter.

The weather department has also issued a yellow alert for some other states and Union territories- Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand for heavy rainfall on Wednesday.
As far as weather in Delhi is concerned, the Met Department warned of traffic disruptions and inundation of low-lying areas due to rains. With spells of light to moderate rainfall, waterlogging was reported in the national capital. 

IMD forecast for the next 5 days:
Northwest India

Also Read

Glitch on metro's yellow line: The monkey business of Delhi's monkeys

IMF raises Asia's growth forecast to 4.6%; India, China to be key drivers

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI 2023: Predicted XI for India, New Zealand Team

Delhi to expect a dry morning as humidity levels drop to 57%, says IMD

Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms in Northwest, IMD issues orange alert

Govt working on 3-pronged approach to restore peace in Manipur: Report

Plea in SC against HC verdict on RBI decision on Rs 2,000 banknote exchange

Mamata takes to streets to protest 'manhandling' of wrestlers in Delhi

Farmers' body writes to PMO against WHO's advice to replace tobacco farming

9 years of BJP at Centre dedicated to welfare of poor: PM Modi in Ajmer


- Rainfall with thunderstorms along with lightning and occasional gusty winds/squall (40-50 gusting to 60 kmph) is very likely over Northwest India till 1 June, following which it will reduce.
- The presence of hailstorms is very likely over Himachal Pradesh on May 31 and in Uttarakhand during May 31 and June 1.

- Between May 31- June 2, gusty winds or thundersqualls are very likely over Uttarakhand.
- Heavy rainfall is very likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand on Wednesday

South India
- The weather department expects rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over Kerala, Lakshadweep, and South Interior Karnataka

- Similar rainfall activity will be witnessed in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh in the next five days.
- Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Tamil Nadu and South Interior Karnataka on May 31 and June 1 and over Kerala from May 31- June 4.

The report also suggests that no significant weather change is expected over the rest of the country.
The IMD has also predicted the prevalence of heatwave conditions over Bihar from May 31-June 4, Gangetic West Bengal on June 1, 2, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal on May 31 and June 1.

Topics : IMD IMD weather forecast Delhi Rainfall Heatwave Heatwaves Heavy rain and thunderstorm BS Web Reports

First Published: May 31 2023 | 7:45 PM IST

Latest News

View More

IndiGo's audacity? Media platform founder complains about high ticket costs

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Surge in market valuations may give PNB, three other PSBs largecap status

mutual funds
2 min read

Kia Seltos facelift spotted in X Line variant, check design updates

Kia motors, Seltos
2 min read

Don't take any step that would undermine sports: Anurag Thakur to wrestlers

Anurag Thakur
1 min read

Trial court can't send foreigner to detention while granting bail: Delhi HC

Delhi High Court
4 min read

Most Popular

Alstom emerges as lowest bidder for 100 alluminium Vande Bharat trains

GE T&amp;D: Profitable growth remains elusive
3 min read

LIVE updates: Growth of 8 core industries stood at 3.5% in April YoY

Photo credit: PI Industries website
2 min read

Biryanis, condoms, Jalebi-Fafda & soup bowls: What we Swiggy'd in IPL 2023

Behrouz’s Zaikedaar Paneer Biryani
2 min read

World wrestling body notes wrestlers' protest, wants WFI polls in 45 days

Wrestlers in Haridwar
4 min read

Indian regulators step up scrutiny ahead of FATF review in Nov: Report

Mauritius joins Pakistan on FATF's 'grey list'; questions over FPI inflows
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon