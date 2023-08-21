Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.41%)
65216.09 + 267.43
Nifty (0.43%)
19393.60 + 83.45
Nifty Midcap (0.82%)
38126.40 + 311.00
Nifty Smallcap (0.37%)
5331.95 + 19.55
Nifty Bank (0.34%)
44002.00 + 150.95
Heatmap

National Food Security cardholders in Delhi to get free sugar: Cabinet

The beneficiary families will get the free sugar in addition to their existing entitlements of wheat and rice

sugar, export

sugar (Photo: Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2023 | 8:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

National Food Security cardholders in Delhi -- representing some of the most marginalised segments of society -- will now have access to free sugar after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal approved on Monday a Cabinet decision in this regard.
The Delhi Cabinet endorsed the proposal for free sugar distribution among families facing economic hardships in July.
The beneficiary families will get the free sugar in addition to their existing entitlements of wheat and rice.
The decision is set to benefit 68,747 National Food Security cardholders and a total 2,80,290 individuals in Delhi. The financial allocation for the initiative is estimated at Rs 111 crore, the chief minister's office said in a statement.
The objective of the initiative, it said, is two-fold -- to mitigate the challenges faced by economically disadvantaged families and to ensure a higher degree of food security for all citizens. By extending essential support to those most in need, the Delhi government is affirming its commitment to fostering a more equitable society.
The beneficiaries under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana will be entitled to free sugar as part of the subsidy scheme. This benefit is slated to extend for a one-year period from January 2023 to December 2023, ensuring sustained support to those who require it the most, the statement said.

Also Read

JCB partners with NPCI to offer 40% cashback for RuPay JCB cardholders

Decent upside in select sugar stocks as business prospects turn sweeter

Sugar getting even pricier now poses new threat to global food inflation

More sugar exports possible if domestic output reaches as estimated: Govt

Indian sugar prices climb as production drops amid record demand

Singar villagers hand over 5 accused in Nuh violence to police: Official

Procurement by CPSEs through GeM grew by 74% to Rs 42,510 cr in Apr-July

Centre sets Rs 4,350 cr as target for IREDA in operating revenues

PM Modi may discuss BRICS expansion during 15th Summit in South Africa

SC allows sexual assault survivor to terminate over 27-week pregnancy

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi Sugar Food security in India

First Published: Aug 21 2023 | 8:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesOnam 2023Stocks to WatchGold -Silver PricesJio Financial ServicesThreads Web VersionOnions PricesIndia Squad Asia Cup 2023Chandrayaan-3

Companies News

Shares of Ambani's $20 bn Jio Financial Services set to debut in MumbaiSoftBank sells a part of its stake in IPO-bound FirstCry for Rs 435 crore

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within partyShah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

Technology News

Instagram may roll out Threads web version to users this week: Report3D printed building: All you need to know about the future of construction

Economy News

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from todayIndia's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon