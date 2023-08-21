Procurement by CPSEs through GeM grew by 74% to Rs 42,510 cr in Apr-July

The procurement of goods and services by central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) surged by 74 per cent to Rs 42,510 crore during the first four months of FY24. This growth comes after the finance ministry mandated that CPSEs must ensure 100 per cent of procurement is done through the portal.

The procurement by CPSEs through GeM witnessed a manifold increase, growing from Rs 7,027 crore in FY21 to Rs 45,928 crore in FY22, and further to Rs 1,05,780 crore during FY23.

"We are holding continuous engagement and workshops with CPSEs to help them adhere to the guidelines by facilitating their procurement process on the portal. This is expected to push their procurement to Rs 1.5 trillion in FY24,” a senior finance ministry official revealed to Business Standard.

Launched in 2016 by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, GeM is an online platform for public procurement in India. Its objective is to create an inclusive, efficient, and transparent platform that enables buyers and sellers to conduct procurement activities in a fair and competitive manner.

“To ensure effective compliance with the finance ministry's guidelines, the CEO or Head of the CPSEs will be required to certify to the secretaries of the ministry or department concerned that only those goods and services not available on the portal have been procured outside GeM,” the official further added.

Among the CPSEs leading the procurement drive are the National Thermal Power Corporation, Steel Authority of India, Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Heavy Electricals, and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation.

Also Read FY24 procurement target through GeM likely to set at Rs 2.5 trillion Procurement via GeM crosses target of Rs 2 trillion on last day of FY23 Direct govt purchases play a diminishing role in GeM transactions TCS to revamp Government e-Marketplace, enhance efficiency, transparency CPSE dividend crosses Rs 50,000 crore for second consecutive year Centre sets Rs 4,350 cr as target for IREDA in operating revenues PM Modi may discuss BRICS expansion during 15th Summit in South Africa SC allows sexual assault survivor to terminate over 27-week pregnancy Aeroflex Industries garners Rs 104 cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO What is the Cauvery water dispute, and why is it making headlines again?

In February, the finance ministry also directed CPSEs to accurately determine their procurement potential for FY24 and upload this information on a dedicated dashboard created by GeM.

As of the end of July, the GeM portal's gross merchandise value (GMV) stood at around Rs 80,000 crore. Of this total, CPSEs accounted for approximately 53 per cent of the procurement, followed by central ministries at 30 per cent and states at 17 per cent.

In FY23, the total procurement of goods and services from the portal reached around Rs 2 trillion, up from Rs 1.06 trillion in FY22.

The procurement process through the GeM portal has become a criterion in the Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with CPSEs, influencing their performance evaluation rating, upon which performance-related pay depends.

In June, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal expressed confidence that GeM's overall procurement for FY24 would exceed Rs 3 trillion.

“Saving of taxpayers' money due to increased use of GeM results in better utilisation for public welfare projects. Data analytics will be offered in the new system to help buyers and sellers make decisions related to procurement,” he added.

During a workshop on procurement by CPSEs through GeM organised in May, Atul Sobti, Director General of the Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE), stressed that procurement is a critical aspect of a business as it affects not only financial prudence but also the goodwill of the business. He emphasised that, due to CPSEs' presence in strategic sectors, effective procurement becomes imperative for ensuring cost optimisation and quality assurance.