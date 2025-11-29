Saturday, November 29, 2025 | 11:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / National Herald case: Court defers order on ED's chargesheet until Dec 16

National Herald case: Court defers order on ED's chargesheet until Dec 16

The chargesheet names Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Pitroda, Dubey, Sunil Bhandari, Young Indian and Dotex Merchandise Pvt Ltd

Herald House

They allegedly acquired properties worth approximately Rs 2,000 crore belonging to Associated Journals Limited (AJL), which publishes the National Herald newspaper (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2025 | 11:39 AM IST

A Delhi court on Saturday deferred its order on cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) chargesheet filed in the National Herald case.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne deferred the pronouncement of the order to December 16.

The ED has accused Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, as well as late party leaders Motilal Vora and Oscar Fernandes, along with Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda, and a private company, Young Indian, of conspiracy and money laundering.

They allegedly acquired properties worth approximately Rs 2,000 crore belonging to Associated Journals Limited (AJL), which publishes the National Herald newspaper, the investigation agency had accused.

 

It further alleged that the Gandhis held the majority 76 per cent shares in Young Indian, which fraudulently usurped the assets of AJL in exchange for a Rs 90 crore loan.

The chargesheet names Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Pitroda, Dubey, Sunil Bhandari, Young Indian and Dotex Merchandise Pvt Ltd.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : National Herald case Enforcement Directorate National Herald Court cases

First Published: Nov 29 2025 | 11:38 AM IST

