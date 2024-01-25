National Voters' Day 2024: Everything you need to about importance of vote

The National Voters’ Day every year is celebrated in India on January 25 to urge the country's citizens to take part in the electoral cycle. This year, it is the 14th version which is being celebrated.

The Indian voter's fundamental rights are enshrined in the Constitution, which also enumerates the responsibilities that voters must consider prior to and after casting their ballots. This is why they say that the ballot is stronger than the bullet. Voting is one of the fundamental means by which our nation has safeguarded our inalienable rights throughout history. It is our civic duty.

National Voters' Day 2024: Theme

This year, National Voters' Day holds significantly more noteworthy importance as India celebrates the 75th anniversary of its first general elections conducted in 1951-52.

The theme for National Voters' Day 2024 is 'Nothing Like to Voting, I Vote for Sure,' concentrating the force of each and every vote in reinforcing the country's democratic fabric.

National Voters' Day: History and Importance

The first-ever National Voters’ Day was celebrated on January 25, 2011, to urge more youth voters to participate in the electoral system where the Union government, then run by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh , had approved a motion of the law ministry with this impact.

Former information and broadcasting minister Ambika Soni around then had called attention to the fact that the new voters who had attained the age of 18 were showing less interest in getting signed up for the electoral rolls.

The Election Commission made the decision to launch a nationwide campaign to identify all eligible voters in India who turn 18 on January 1st of each year in all polling stations. Such voters would be enlisted and be given every year the Electoral Identity Card (EPIC) on January 25.

Contribution to the National Voters' Day

National Voters Day is more than just a single day; It is a call to action for all citizens to actively participate in the year-round electoral process. Here are a few different ways you can add to a stronger democracy:

• Get enrolled to vote: To exercise your right to vote, make sure you are on the voter list.

• Remain informed: Teach yourself about the candidates, their policies, and the issues in question in elections.

• Talk about and healthy debate: Engage in informed political discussions and urge others to vote.

• Build awareness: Help other people figure out the significance of casting a ballot and motivate them to take part in the electoral system.