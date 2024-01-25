Congress politics has become 'soft Naxalite': Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said the soul of the Congress has been killed as the grand old party has become soft naxal.

"Congress politics has become 'soft naxalite'. Their slogans don't reflect Gandhian principles anymore. I, too, was in Congress for 22 years. But it never had such slogans earlier. Congress had a soft slogan. I see that they have killed even the soul of Congress. The entire carcade was full of so-called Left people, Left-leaning people," Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

This comes hours after Sarma said that Rahul wanted to destabilise Assam during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

"I want to ask 2–3 questions to the Congress party that, on that day, they [Congress] created a clamour situation for entering Batadrava Than. But Rahul Gandhi crossed Guwahati in front of Bhupen Hazarika Samaadhi Khetra, and he didn't stop at Bhupen Hazarika Samadhi. Rahul Gandhi crossed the Hajo Hayagriv Madhav Mandir and Powa Mecca, but he didn't stop there. Rahul Gandhi also crossed in front of Barpeta Satra, and he didn't stop for a minute there; he didn't even stop at Kamakhya temple. The entire incident was only for media attention and to destabilise Assam," CM Sarma said.

Criticising Rahul Gandhi, the Assam chief minister further said that, if Rahul Gandhi respected Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva, he could have gone to Barpeta Satra, Patbaushi Satra, because Srimanta Sankaradeva established Barpeta Satra and stayed at Patbaushi.

"If he loves Assam, then he could have stopped at Bhupen Hazarika Samadhi Khetra and paid his tribute to Bhupen Hazarika. If he believes in Hindu Dharma, then he could have gone to Kamakhya temple for a minute also. The main aim was to destabilise Assam. Today we failed it. Now he wants to do Nyay Yatra in Dhubri; do it; I have no objection," he added.

Further, Himanta Biswa Sarma said that they would arrest Rahul Gandhi after the Lok Sabha elections.

"We will arrest him after the Lok Sabha election. If we arrest him before, it will become politicised. Now the case has been registered, SIT will investigate, and we have evidence. A big incident could have happened in Guwahati after he instigated to break barricades. We don't want to do politics before the Lok Sabha election because we are going to win this election," he said.

On Saturday, an FIR was registered against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, party General Secretary KC Venugopal, National Students' Union of India All India Congress Committee Incharge Kanhaiya Kumar and other individuals under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

Rahul Gandhi is leading the party's Manipur to Mumbai Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, and as the Yatra was about to enter Guwahati city, Congress workers were stopped from entering the city and clashed with Assam Police.