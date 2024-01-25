Sensex (    %)
                        
PM lays foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 19,100 cr in Bulandshahr

On the occasion, Modi was presented with a statue of Lord Ram by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Photo: ANI

Press Trust of India Bulandshahr
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2024 | 2:46 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched development projects worth more than Rs 19,100 crore in Bulandshahr district in western Uttar Pradesh.
Modi inaugurated a 173-km-long double-line electrified section between New Khurja and New Rewari on the dedicated freight corridor (DFC) by flagging off goods trains from the two stations through video conference.
The prime minister also inaugurated a rail line connecting the Mathura-Palwal section and the Chipiyana Buzurg-Dadri section. These new lines will improve rail connectivity of the national capital to southern-western and eastern India.
Modi unveiled multiple road development projects. He also inaugurated Indian Oil's Tundla-Gawaria pipeline. Built at a cost of about Rs 700 crore, this 255-km-long pipeline project has been completed well ahead of its scheduled time.
The prime minister inaugurated the renovated Mathura sewerage scheme including the construction of a sewage treatment plant at a cost of about Rs 460 crore.
First Published: Jan 25 2024 | 2:46 PM IST

