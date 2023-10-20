Navratri Day 6: Know importance of Maa Katyayani, rituals, timings and more

Maha Navratri , also referred to as Shardiya Navratri is a dynamic Hindu festivity that is celebrated for nine nights and ten days. This year, this auspicious event will be joyfully celebrated throughout India from October 15 to October 24.

The sixth day of Navratri is devoted to the warrior Goddess, Maa Katyayani, who personifies the fiercest incarnation of Goddess Durga. In her form as Mahishasurmardini, she rides a majestic lion, decorated with four hands.

Goddess Katyayani holds a flower lotus and a sword in both of her left hands, while both of her right hands effortlessly display the Abhaya and Varada Mudras. Interestingly, the planet Brihaspati is ruled by Goddess Katyayani.

Who is Maa Katyayani?

One of the fierce manifestations of Goddess Durga is Maa Katyayani. She is also called 'Mahishasurmardini' since the goddess killed the devil lord Mahishasura. She is portrayed riding on a lion, holding a sword and a lotus in her left hand and Abhaya and Varada mudras in her right hand. She is also called the 'destroyer of evil'.

As per the Vamana Purana, the gods were furious with the evil demon Mahishasura and his wrongdoings, so they combined their energies to create Maa Katyayani. They made their anger visible as beams of energy that hardened in Katyayana Rishi's hermitage and were then given the correct form by him. Thus, the manifestation of Maa Durga is otherwise called Katyayani or the daughter of Katyayana.

Navratri Day 6: Importance

Brihaspati is controlled by Maa Katyayani and she addresses intelligence and peace. The blessings of Goddess Katyayani are said to purify the devotee's sins, drive out malicious spirits and eliminate obstacles. Further, unmarried young women fast to find a spouse of their choice on the day Maa Katyayani is worshipped during Navratri.

Navratri Day 6: Puja Muhurat

As per the Drik Panchang, the Brahma Muhurta on this day starts at 04:44 am and finishes at 05:34 am. The Abhijit Muhurat will begin at 11:43 am and finish at 12:28 pm, and Vijaya Muhurta will last from 01:59 pm and end at 02:45 pm.

Navratri Day 6: Rituals

Devotees are urged to rise up early on the 6th day of Navratri, take a bath and get into new garments. Cleanse the area where puja is to be conducted and offer new flowers to the Maa Katyayani idol. Likewise, while reciting mantras and worshipping, devotees must hold lotus in their palms and offer honey to the goddess as prasad and bhog for her blessings.

Navratri Day 6: Colour 'Green'

The warrior goddess Katyayani is prayed on the 6th day of Navratri. It represents virtue and strength. White addresses the virtue of goal, the destruction of ignorance, and the way to nobility. Green is an image of fertility, development, and the harmony that emerges from balance. It means trust and hopefulness.

Navratri Day 6: Puja Mantra

Om Devi Katyayanyai Namah॥

Chandrahas Ojjvalakara Shardula Naravahana।

Katyayani Shubham Dadyad Devi Danavaghatini॥

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Katyayani Rupena Samsthita।

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥

Katyayanaumukha Patu Kam Swahaswarupini।

Lalate Vijaya Patu Malini Nitya Sundari॥

Kalyani Hridayam Patu Jaya Bhagamalini॥