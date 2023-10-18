Navratri 2023 Day 4: Everything you need to know about Maa Kushmanda

The fourth day of Navratri falls on October 18th this year, a Wednesday. This nine-day celebration is devoted to Maa Durga and her nine symbols known as Navadurgas. These incorporate Shailputri, Maa Brahmcharini, Maa Kushmanda, Maa Skandmata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kaalratri, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Mahagauri, and Maa Siddhidatri.

During Navratri, Hindus honour Maa Durga and her different forms by fasting, eating satvik (without onion-garlic) food, and looking for the Goddess' blessings. On the fourth day of Navratri, devotees pray to Maa Kushmanda. To understand this festival, let's explore the importance, rituals, timing, samagri, and others on the fourth day of Shardiya Navratri.

Who is Maa Kushmanda?

Maa Kushmanda's name can be isolated into three parts: "Ku," and that signifies, "Ushma" signifying "warmth," and "Anda," which refers to a cosmic egg. As indicated by Hindu mythology, the simple flicker of Maa Kushmanda's smile gives light to the whole universe.

She is also called Ashtabhuja Devi, as she is portrayed with eight arms, meaning her capacity to live within the Sun.

Her luminous body extends with the brightness of the Sun, and she imparts direction and energy to the Sun God. Subsequently, the Sun God is under the direction of Goddess Kushmanda.

What is the importance of the Maa Kushmanda from the day 4 of Navratri?

Maa Kushmanda is in many cases portrayed riding a lion and is portrayed with eight hands, each holding symbolic things like Kamandal (water pot), Dhanush (bow), Jap Mala (prayer beads), Gada (mace), Bada (sword), Kamal (lotus) in her right hands, and Amrit Kalash (vessel of nectar) and Chakra (discus) in her left hands.

She is commonly worshipped with red flowers and is known to bless her devotees with abundance, well-being and strength.

Navratri 2023 Day 4: Shubh Muhurat/ Timing

As per Drik Panchang, the Chaturthi Tithi during Shardiya Navratri falls on October 18, 2023. This Tithi starts at 10:58 AM and finishes up at 1:15 PM around the same time.

Brahma Muhurat, considered a promising time for spiritual exercises, begins from 4:43 AM and goes on until 5:33 AM. Vijaya Muhurat, another favourable time, is from 2:00 PM to 2:46 PM. But, there is no Abhijit Muhurta on this day.

What is the significance of the blue colour to the Maa Kushmanda?

The colour related to the fourth day of Navratri is blue, representing prosperity and peace. Devotees must offer red flowers during the puja, as Goddess Kushmanda is especially attached to them.

Furthermore, things for individual adornment (shringaar samagri) like sindoor (vermilion), kajal (kohl), bangles, mirror, bindi, toe rings, comb, and anklets must be incorporated. Setting up an extraordinary bhog (offering) with malpua, halwa, and curd is likewise suggested.

Maa Kushmanda day 4: Puja mantra, prathana, and stuti

• Om Devi Kushmandayai Namah

• Surasampurna Kalasham Rudhiraplutameva Cha

• Charachareshwari Kushmande Pranamamyaham

• Trailokya Sundari Tvmahi Duhkha Shoka Nivarinim

• Paramanandamayi, Kushmande Pranamamyaham

• Dadhana Hastapadmabhyam Kushmanda Shubhadastu Me

• Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Kushmanda Rupena Samsthita

• Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah

• Durgatinashini Tvamhi Daridradi Vinashanim

• Jayamda Dhanada Kushmande Pranamamyaham

• Jagatamata Jagatakatri Jagadadhara Rupanim.