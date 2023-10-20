close
Sensex (-0.38%)
65379.88 -249.36
Nifty (-0.45%)
19537.35 -87.35
Nifty Smallcap (-0.72%)
5987.65 -43.35
Nifty Midcap (-0.97%)
39941.25 -391.35
Nifty Bank (-0.14%)
43694.95 -59.55
Heatmap

MP election: Congress biggest enemy of tribals, says CM Shivraj Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan attacked the Congress party and said that the grand old party has always exploited the poor and tribals

Shivraj singh chouhan

Photo: PTI

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2023 | 12:17 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday slammed the Congress party and its general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for questioning a state government scheme under which tribals are given footwear.

Calling the Congress party an "enemy" of tribals, CM Chouhan said, "The Congress has always exploited the poor and tribals. If anybody has done injustice to the tribals, it is the Congress, which is their biggest enemy and has never respected them."

"Recently, Priyanka Gandhi said mama [as Chouhan is popularly called] is making tribals wear slippers and shoes. Yes, I will continue doing that. If a thorn pierces the leg of a tribal, then it also goes through my heart," said the chief minister.

Chouhan further said his government had given tribals footwear, a water bottle and an umbrella worth Rs 200, and that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dispensation would continue to take such measures.

Also Read: Some people doing tantric rituals to win polls: Shivraj's dig at Kamal Nath

Slamming the Opposition party, Chouhan said that the Congress had never implemented the PESA (Panchayat Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, which the BJP did.

Chouhan also warned the people against falling into the trap of the Congress, which he alleged had done nothing for them.

"More than 13.2 million women are getting Rs 1,250 per month [under the Ladli Behna Yojana scheme] at present, but the Congress is not happy. We plan to take this amount to Rs 3,000 per month," he added.

He further said the BJP government is constructing a memorial of Rani Durgavati at an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore in Jabalpur and is also opening a medical college in Mandla.

Also Read: MP Assembly polls: BJP, Congress look to shine in Bundelkhand region

The chief minister also promised to give at least one person per family employment under the Mukhya Mantri Seekho Kamao Yojana.

Assembly polls will be held in Madhya Pradesh on November 17, while votes will be counted on December 3.

Also Read

Cong will stop Ladli Behna Yojana if voted to power in MP, says CM Chouhan

Trying to wash his sins: Kamal Nath slams Shivraj Chouhan's welfare schemes

Madhya Pradesh polls: Congress meet underway at Kamal Nath's residence

Ahead of MP polls, Shivraj Singh Chouhan promises 10 'social revolutions'

'You won't find a brother like me, you'll miss me', says Shivraj Chouhan

Some people doing tantric rituals to win polls: Shivraj's dig at Kamal Nath

MP Assembly polls: BJP, Congress look to shine in Bundelkhand region

MP polls: With 2nd list of 85 candidates, Cong announces all but 1 nominee

PM pens letter to people of Madhya Pradesh, seeks support in upcoming polls

'There is a deep pit in Congress manifesto for MP': Jyotiraditya Scindia

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Priyanka Gandhi Shivraj Singh Chouhan BJP Congress Tribals Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections Election news Elections in India State assembly polls BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 20 2023 | 12:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayAUS vs PAK Playing 11Richard Kettleborough | Virat KohliHardik PandyaPVR Inox Q2 resultHUL Q2 resultsAustralia vs Pakistan Preview

Elections 2023

MP Assembly polls: BJP, Congress look to shine in Bundelkhand regionMP polls: With 2nd list of 85 candidates, Cong announces all but 1 nominee

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streamingCricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand game

India News

Jaishankar discusses domains on cooperation with Singapore's trade ministerRapidX named as Namo Bharat, PM Modi to flag off trains: All details

Economy News

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possibleIndia will account for 18% of global growth by 2028, to play key role: IMF
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon