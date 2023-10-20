MP election: Congress biggest enemy of tribals, says CM Shivraj Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday slammed the Congress party and its general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for questioning a state government scheme under which tribals are given footwear.

Calling the Congress party an "enemy" of tribals, CM Chouhan said, "The Congress has always exploited the poor and tribals. If anybody has done injustice to the tribals, it is the Congress, which is their biggest enemy and has never respected them."

"Recently, Priyanka Gandhi said mama [as Chouhan is popularly called] is making tribals wear slippers and shoes. Yes, I will continue doing that. If a thorn pierces the leg of a tribal, then it also goes through my heart," said the chief minister.





Slamming the Opposition party, Chouhan said that the Congress had never implemented the PESA (Panchayat Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, which the BJP did.

Chouhan also warned the people against falling into the trap of the Congress, which he alleged had done nothing for them.

"More than 13.2 million women are getting Rs 1,250 per month [under the Ladli Behna Yojana scheme] at present, but the Congress is not happy. We plan to take this amount to Rs 3,000 per month," he added.





The chief minister also promised to give at least one person per family employment under the Mukhya Mantri Seekho Kamao Yojana.

Assembly polls will be held in Madhya Pradesh on November 17, while votes will be counted on December 3.