Shardiya Navratri 2023: Know Maa Durga's avatars and their significance

The most auspicious celebration of the Hindu community, Navratri, is around. Devotees of Maa Durga observe the nine-day auspicious celebration with huge love and excitement. This festival is celebrated with devotion nationwide, representing the triumph of good over evil. Devotees worship the nine distinct avatars of Goddess Durga while fasting to seek out for her gifts.

Navratri is celebrated four times each year: Chaitra Navratri, Magha Navratri, Sharad Navratri and Ashadha Gupta Navratri. But, two are popular and celebrated by the devotees. The first is known as Chaitra Navratri and is seen in the spring of Spring or April. The next one is known as the Sharad Navratri, and it is celebrated in October-November.

This year, Sharad Navratri will be observed from October 15 to October 23, culminating in Dussehra. During this celebration, devotees fast for nine days and take part in different customs, including Durga Chalisa recitations, Durga Saptashathi Way, Navratri Ghatsthapana, Durga Aarti, Kanya Puja, and vivacious Garba and Dandiya evenings.

Shardiya Navratri 2023: Nine forms of Durga and their Importance

Day 1: Shailputri- On the first day, Mother Shailputri is worshipped. Goddess Shailputri is born in the domain of King Himalaya, representing willpower and fearlessness. The people who pray to her can eliminate lunar-related defects as she addresses positive power inside her devotees.

Day 2: Brahmacharini- Goddess Brahmacharini marks Brahma's asceticism and resolution and is respected on the second day. Praying her improves virtues like penance, renunciation, morality, and restraint, liberating devotees from Mars' supremacy.

Day 3: Chandraghanta- She is known for wearing a crescent moon on her forehead, in this way giving her name, Maa Chandraghanta. The Goddess is connected with focus and gives wellbeing and energy to her devotees. Her worship assists individuals with turning out to be more engaged, alleviated from anger, and ready to obviously think.

Day 4: Kushmanda- Goddess Kushmanda is the fourth form and is known as the mother of the universe. Her delicate giggling birthed the universe, acquiring her the name "Kushmanda". She represents creation and innovation. Both common and profound advancement are accelerated by praying Kushmanda.

Day 5: Skandamata- Lord Skanda's mom, Skandamata, is popular for giving devotees' desires. She makes the ways for salvation and mixes hearts with coolness and graciousness. Praying her leads to satisfaction.

Day 6: Katyayani- On the 6th day, Goddess Katyayani is prayed. Her name comes from Sage Katyayan. Other than being a motivation for women, she personifies hard work, retribution, restriction, and penance. Through Katyayani's love, ladies are urged to harness their inward strength and become courageous.

Day 7: Kalratri- The seventh day is dedicated to Goddess Kalratri, who is related with tantras, yantras, and mantras. In spite of her scary appearance, she gives auspicious results and eliminates planetary obstacles. Shubhankari, the provider of blessings, is one more name for her.

Day 8: Mahagauri-The eighth day of Ashtami Tithi is committed to Mata Mahagauri, the eighth type of Maa Durga. In Kailash, she is situated with Lord Shiva as his adored consort. By praying to her, devotees are cleared of all wrongdoings, bringing them peace and serenity.

Day 9: Siddhidatri- This is Maa Durga's ninth and last form, and the deity of achievements. In addition to satisfying devotees' desires, she gives different gifts. Veer Hanuman is said to have gotten the shelter of eight siddhis and plentiful wealth through her elegance.