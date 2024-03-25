Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Navy holds operation in Arabian Sea, demonstrating operation readiness

"Piracy has resurfaced as an industry to gain from the disorder in the region. We will take affirmative action to prevent that," the Navy chief said

Indian Navy

Indian Navy in the Arabian Sea

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2024 | 11:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Western Seaboard witnessed eight submarines operating together in a recently concluded exercise in the Arabian Sea, demonstrating their high levels of operation readiness, officials said on Monday.
In a post on X, Western Naval Command said, Vice Admiral Sanjay J Singh embarked the units at sea and reviewed the conduct of the exercise. He complimented the pack for their professionalism and splendid conduct.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"As part of the demonstration, the Vice-Admiral also witnessed the bottoming of the submarine and tasted the sea water as per the submariners' tradition," the post added.
On Saturday, addressing media persons on the completion of a hundred days of naval operations against operations for anti-drone, anti-missile, and anti-piracy attacks in the Gulf of Aden, Arabian Sea, and Red Sea, Navy Chief, Admiral Hari Kumar said the Navy will continue taking affirmative action to prevent such incidents.
"Piracy has resurfaced as an industry to gain from the disorder in the region. We will take affirmative action to prevent that," the Navy chief said.
"Operation Sankalp has broken the myth of short and swift operations and stressed the need for sustained operations to ensure safety and stability in the oceans. The pace of operations is quite high and we have 11 submarines and 30 warships operating in different parts of the ocean to ensure coverage of all areas of interest," Kumar added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Indian Navy Day 2023: History, significance, event, quotes and more

Navy intensifies maritime security ops in Arabian Sea following attacks

Indian Navy warship provides assistance to merchant vessel in Gulf of Aden

Why Qatar awarded death penalty to 8 ex-Indian Navy officers; details here

Bulgarian President thanks PM Modi on Indian Navy rescue operation

8 injured in fire at Ujjain's Mahakal temple moved to Indore for treatment

Toyota Fortuner belonging to BJP President JP Nadda's wife stolen in Delhi

Holi 2024: Metro to start from 2:30 pm, other restrictions in Delhi NCR

Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh extend Holi wishes to countrymen

LIVE: Ex-Maldives prez Solih tells Muizzu to fix fences with neighbours

Topics : Indian Navy Arabian Sea maritime security maritime projects

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 25 2024 | 11:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAAP Protest LIVE UpdatesArvind Kejriwal ArrestDelhi Excise Policy CaseIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon