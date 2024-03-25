Sensex (    %)
                             
Holi 2024: Metro to start from 2:30 pm, other restrictions in Delhi NCR

Traffic police from Noida, Faridabad, and Delhi have urged people to not indulge in drunk driving on Holi and maintain regard for traffic signals and safety of others

Hyderabad: Women play with colours on the occasion of Rangbhari Ekadashi, at Balakrishna Mandir, Begum Bazar, in Hyderabad, Wednesday, March 20, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

On Holi's account on Monday, the Delhi Metro services will remain suspended until 2:30 pm. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on March 22, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced that metro services will begin operation after 2:30 pm on Monday, March 25. "On the day of the 'Holi festival, i.e. March 25 2024 (Monday), Metro services will NOT be available till 2:30 pm on all Lines of the Delhi Metro including Rapid Metro/Airport Express Line," DMRC tweeted.

On Sunday, the Delhi Traffic Police released guidelines concerning the Holi festival in the city. Police said that extensive traffic measures were being implemented to curb instances of driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding, reckless driving, weaving through traffic, dangerous manoeuvers, disregarding traffic signals, carrying multiple passengers on a two-wheeler, underage driving, riding without a helmet, and engaging in stunts on motorcycles.
The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police has implemented strict measures for Holi, including a ban on religious activities, processions, and public consumption of alcohol in Noida and Greater Noida. According to news agency PTI, the police have enforced section 144 across the district to ensure peace and prevent disruptions during the festivities. This order prohibits unauthorised gatherings, demonstrations, and the use of private drones within a 1 km radius of government buildings, along with the carrying of weapons in public areas. 

In light of Holi 2024, the Faridabad Police issued a traffic advisory effective from 6:00 pm on March 23, 2024, until 11:00 pm on March 25, 2024. Citizens were urged to avoid roadside parking and adhere strictly to traffic regulations, with stringent measures planned against drunk driving, stunt biking, and other dangerous driving behaviours. Public transport is encouraged over private vehicles to mitigate traffic congestion, and parking should be restricted to designated areas only, the order said. Surprise inspections will be conducted to detect instances of driving under the influence of alcohol, it further added.

