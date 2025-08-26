Tuesday, August 26, 2025 | 05:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Navy's role goes beyond guarding to economic security, says Rajnath Singh

Navy's role goes beyond guarding to economic security, says Rajnath Singh

On the two new frigates, Rajnath Singh said the commissioning of INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri will significantly enhance Indian Navy's strength, reach and resilience

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

On the Pahalgam terror attack in which Indian tourists were killed, the Defence minister said the country gave an effective and precise response through 'Operation Sindoor,' a cross-border military offensive targeting terror havens in Pakistan. (Phot

Press Trust of India Visakhapatnam
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 5:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The role of Navy is not limited to the protection of the sea, but it is also a major pillar of the economic security as Indian energy requirements such as oil, natural gas depend on the security of the region to a great extent, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday.

On the Pahalgam terror attack in which Indian tourists were killed, the Defence minister said the country gave an effective and precise response through 'Operation Sindoor,' a cross-border military offensive targeting terror havens in Pakistan.

After commissioning two multi-mission stealth frigates, INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri, here at the Eastern Naval Command, Singh said India never believes in aggressive expansionism and that the whole world knows that it never attacked any country first.

 

However, when there is an attack on its security, India knows how to respond.

"The geo-strategic situation here is such that it also has the ability to directly influence our economic development. Our energy requirements, oil, natural gas, all depend on the security of this region to a great extent. Therefore, the role of the Navy is not only limited to the protection of the sea, but it is also a major pillar of our national economic security," Singh said.

Also Read

Army, Soilder, Kathua

Indian Army to host tri-service seminar RAN SAMWAD-2025 from Aug 26

Shubhanshu Shukla

Grew up shy, didn't think will fly to space: Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla

Rajnath Singh

Gaganyaan mission marks new chapter in Atmanirbhar Bharat journey: Rajnath

integrated air defence weapon system (IADWS), air defence

India conducts maiden flight tests of integrated air defence weapon system

Sanjay Raut

Rajnath, Fadnavis called Uddhav to seek support for NDA V-P candidate: Raut

On the two new frigates, Rajnath Singh said the commissioning of INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri will significantly enhance Indian Navy's strength, reach and resilience.

"Commissioning of INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri is a dream come true towards Atmanirbhar Bhara. I can say with confidence that both these warships will prove to be a milestone in the country's security," he said.

The Indian Navy not only guards coastal areas, but also keeps peace and prosperity in the Indian ocean region, he added.

On the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, Rajnath Singh said terrorists killed innocent people after asking their religion.

The attack on our innocent people was a challenge for us, but India gave an effective and precise response through 'Operation Sindoor', he said.

India carried out 'Operation Sindoor' to root out terror infrastructure.

"I want to say that the Operation Sindoor is not over, it is only on pause," the Defence minister said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Puri: Chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra at the Jagannath Temple, on the eve of the annual ‘Rath Yatra' festival, in Puri, Odisha, Thursday, June 26, 2025

Odisha govt nominates ex-CAG Girish Murmu, nine to Jagannath Temple panel

Vikram Misri, Vikram, Misri

LIVE news updates: Quad crucial to India-Japan ties, says MEA ahead of PM Modi's visit

Supreme Court

SC questions governors' authority to withhold assent to money bills

AI chatbots

AI chatbots give inconsistent responses on suicide-related queries: Study

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon, New Delhi Rain

IMD forecasts heavy rain, thunderstorms in Andhra Pradesh till Aug 30

Topics : Rajnath Singh Indian Navy economy maritime security

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 5:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayWhy are Share Crash Today US F1 VisaGem Aromatics IPO ListingTrump Fires Fed Governor Lisa CookGarena Free Fire Max code TodayStock To Buy TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon