Tuesday, August 26, 2025 | 04:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / IMD forecasts heavy rain, thunderstorms in Andhra Pradesh till Aug 30

IMD forecasts heavy rain, thunderstorms in Andhra Pradesh till Aug 30

The Met department also predicted heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) and Yanam on Tuesday

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon, New Delhi Rain

"Heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places likely over NCAP and Yanam. Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are likely over NCAP and Yanam, SCAP (South Coastal Andhra Pradesh) and Rayalaseema," said an official release. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Amaravati
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 4:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday forecast thunderstorms and heavy rains in parts of Andhra Pradesh from August 26 to 30 as a low-pressure area persists over the northwest Bay of Bengal off the Odisha coast.

The Met department also predicted heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) and Yanam on Tuesday.

"Heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places likely over NCAP and Yanam. Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are likely over NCAP and Yanam, SCAP (South Coastal Andhra Pradesh) and Rayalaseema," said an official release.

The Met department predicted strong winds with speeds up to 50 km per hour (kmph) at isolated places over NCAP, Yanam and SCAP on Tuesday and similar windy conditions at isolated places across the state with speeds up to 40 kmph until August 30.

 

A red alert has been issued at a few places over Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Srikakulam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Kakinada, Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema and East Godavari districts and Yanam on Tuesday afternoon.

Also Read

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

IMD issues alert as heavy rainfall expected in eight districts of Odisha

Delhi Rains, Rain

Moderate showers trigger traffic jams in Delhi, city under yellow alert

Delhi Rains, Rain

Rain lashes Delhi-NCR, IMD forecasts more showers over next two days

Mumbai Rains, Rain, Rains

Schools shut in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh as IMD warns of heavy rainfall

Gujarat Energy Transmission Company, Power Sector, ipo, investment, public-private partnership

Power Ministry teams up with IMD to develop weather tools for renewablespremium

A 'red alert' indicates "heavy to extremely heavy" rainfall of over 20 cm in 24 hours.

The Met department has predicted heavy rain in parts of NCAP and Yanam for two consecutive days from August 27, along with thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated places across the state and this weather pattern extending up to August 30.

The low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal off the Odisha coast persisted at 8.30 am today with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level and tilting southwestwards with height. It is likely to move west to northwestwards and become more marked during the next two days, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Delhi Rains, Rain

LIVE news updates: Heavy rain, thunderstorms expected in parts of Delhi for next 3 hours

Omar Abdullah, Omar

J&K CM reviews flood mitigation measures, says situation in Jammu serious

DK Shivakumar, Shivakumar

RSS song row: Shivakumar says ready to apologise if anyone is hurt

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

Bihar to provide free land, ₹40 crore incentives to investors: CM

Prayagraj Flood, UP Flood, Flood

Odisha floods: Over 170 villages inundated, IMD warns of heavy rain

Topics : IMD weather forecast IMD weather forecast Andhra Pradesh Rainfall

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 4:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayWhy are Share Crash Today Motilal Oswal Stock PickGem Aromatics IPO ListingTrump Fires Fed Governor Lisa CookGarena Free Fire Max code TodayStock To Buy TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon