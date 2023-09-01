Confirmation

Navy''s stealth frigate Mahendragiri with advanced sensors launched

Named after a mountain peak in the Eastern Ghats of Odisha, this is the seventh ship of Project 17A frigates series and boasts enhanced stealth features

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2023 | 1:10 PM IST
Indian Navy's warship Mahendragiri, developed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), was launched in Mumbai on Friday.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was the chief guest at the launch ceremony. He said it is befitting that the launch took place in a vibrant city like Mumbai. Named after a mountain peak in the Eastern Ghats of Odisha, this is the seventh ship of Project 17A frigates series and boasts enhanced stealth features, advanced weapons, sensors, and platform management systems.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 01 2023 | 1:10 PM IST

